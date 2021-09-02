Romford cabbie visiting Afghanistan speaks out on becoming caught in crisis

Published: 10:28 AM September 2, 2021

Refugees from Afghanistan wait to be processed after arriving on an evacuation flight at Heathrow Airport. - Credit: PA

A Romford cabbie has spoken out about travelling to Afghanistan and becoming caught in the unfolding crisis.

Following the controversial withdrawal of US-led military forces from Afghanistan, the Taliban has taken back control of the country after nearly 20 years.

It has seen thousands of people who fear the new regime flocking to flee the country; the US evacuated nearly 80,000 civilians and the UK 15,000, according to the BBC.

In an interview with BBC Essex on August 27, the Romford cabbie, who remains unnamed, said his family are scared after being unable to get back to the UK.

The man - who is with his wife and two sons, aged two and four - explained to BBC interviewer Sonia Watson: “I came for a holiday [but] the situation is worse and it is very hard to live now, I want to take my family out of this situation.

“There are no jobs, there is nothing, no food, too many people are in depression so they don’t know how to live. I don’t know what I can do, I'm in depression also and I want to take my family out of this.”

When asked if he was somewhere safe at the moment, he responded: “The situation today, I've been to the airport and after half an hour a bomb blast went off... I think plenty of people died."

He added: “I’m scared I might lose my kids."

Worried he might not be able to return to Romford, he said he was “not sure” how he would get out of the country.

“If I go close to the Taliban they are trying to tell everyone to go back, they start running and rushing - too many kids have lost their life.

“When I see my children and wife's faces they’re scared, they have never seen this crowd and they’re crying.

“I am trying every day I see the same situation, same thinking, same problem.

“People with family and kids, they are in a very dangerous situation. The airport is closed, everything is closed so it’s a scary situation going on here.”







