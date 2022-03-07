Making it big: Romford buskers to headline at Wembley

A grassroots ska band who started out busking on the streets of Romford will be performing in Wembley this spring.

The Dualers are a nine-piece ska and reggae band whose 2014 album Kiss on the Lips reached number 21 in the UK charts and number one in the reggae charts, despite no industry backing.

Frontmen Tyber and brother Si Cranstoun started busking in the 2000s, and they say band has since built a reputation as one of Britain’s top ska acts.

Si left the group in 2010 to pursue his own music, but he has come back to perform beside his brother at the iconic OVO Arena Wembley on May 14.

While anticipating the biggest gig of his career, lead-singer Tyber has not forgotten how the Romford community got behind the band from the beginning, helping them to sell CDs and go viral on YouTube, with videos uploaded by supporters.

Tyber told the Recorder: “If we didn’t have Romford I don’t think we’d be where we are today.”

When The Dualers started busking in Romford town centre, their melodies and carefree lyrics quickly attracted local attention.

Tyber said fans began to gather on street corners in Romford before the band had even arrived, making their street performances feel more like outdoor concerts.

Looking back, Tyber remembers the intimacy and unpredictability of street performing fondly.

The Dualers - Credit: Kerry Steyn Photography

He claimed that on one occasion when the band was busking in Sutton, now-Prime Minister Boris Johnson showed up and seized the opportunity to address The Dualers' enviable crowd while canvassing for the mayor of London role.

Speaking about the milestone Wembley show, Tyber said The Dualers are going to be "on fire" and he plans to use the opportunity to honour all the people that helped the band along their journey.

“I want to use the platform to thank all the humble folk from the high street that helped us hand out leaflets, sell CDs and fill in forms, giving us the time to concentrate on our music.”