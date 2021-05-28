Published: 11:11 AM May 28, 2021

Businesses around Romford have made a few adjustments in order to welcome back customers as part of the latest lockdown easing.

Step three of the government's lockdown lifting roadmap took place on May 17, with hospitality venues able to host diners indoors once again and cinemas and theatres allowed to reopen their doors.

Changes include how venue capacities are managed, with queues and allocated seating likely.

Chris Schoffield, manager of Premiere Cinemas in Romford, told the Recorder before the reopening that he was refurbishing the venue - including the public toilets.

Face masks must be worn and people who are not in the same group or bubble will be seated four seats apart.

Films Premiere Cinemas is screening includes Tom and Jerry, Godzilla vs Kong and Mortal Comba; Chris said there is a "backlog to get through from last year”.

It is a similar situation at Brookside Theatre on Eastern Road, with manager Jai Sepple saying the venue is "Covid secure and cleaned regularly with disinfectant".

Brookside Theatre's manager Jai Sepple - Credit: Mark Sepple

Jai said staffing “volunteers are well versed in what needs to be done differently” to ensure a safe environment, including social distancing, face masks and how refreshments are distributed.

Automatic lights and automatic flushes have been introduced into the venue to help reduce human contact, and drinks will be provided in paper cups.

The Tale of Peter Rabbit will be playing at Brookside Theatre in Romford at the end of May, with Hairspray and The Wizard of OZ – originally planned for Christmas 2020 – also showing soon.

Honey Uppal, who owns Hornchurch's Tandoori Lounge, told the Recorder before May 17 that it was set to focus on “reduced capacity according to the guidelines".

Owners of Hornchurch's Tandoori Lounge, Honey and Sukhdeep Uppal. - Credit: Ram Ahuja

"There will be social distancing in table spacing and only a maximum of six people can be seated on one table," Honey said.

The operation is being overseen by staff who are currently receiving refresher training. Visors and masks will be worn by staff and hand gel dispensers are available on the floor for diners.