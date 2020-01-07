Woman taken to hospital as priority after bus crashes with car in Romford

A bus and car crashed in Main Road, Romford on Tuesday, January 7. Picture: Kieran Taylor Archant

A woman was taken to hospital after a car crash involving a bus in Romford's town centre.

Police were called to reports of a collision between a car and a bus in Main Road at around 9.30am today (Tuesday, January 7).

The driver of the car, a woman in her 40s, was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life changing or life threatening.

A London Ambulance spokeswoman said: "We treated two people at the scene.

"We took one of the two to hospital as a priority."

No arrests have been made.