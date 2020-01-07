Woman taken to hospital as priority after bus crashes with car in Romford
PUBLISHED: 11:08 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:09 07 January 2020
Archant
A woman was taken to hospital after a car crash involving a bus in Romford's town centre.
A bus and car crashed in Main Road, Romford on Tuesday, January 7. Picture: Kieran Taylor
Police were called to reports of a collision between a car and a bus in Main Road at around 9.30am today (Tuesday, January 7).
You may also want to watch:
The driver of the car, a woman in her 40s, was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life changing or life threatening.
A London Ambulance spokeswoman said: "We treated two people at the scene.
A bus and car crashed in Main Road, Romford on Tuesday, January 7. Picture: Kieran Taylor
"We took one of the two to hospital as a priority."
No arrests have been made.