Romford burglary: CCTV footage shows thieves stealing £50,000 worth of iPads and phones from Gadgets Solution

Gadgets Solution was broken into in South Street, Romford in the early hours of Monday, March 16. Picture: Gadgets Solution Archant

Masked thieves stole around £50,000 worth of iPads and goods from a Romford gadget store.

Staff at Gadgets Solution opened the store on Monday morning to discover the shop in South Street had been broken into.

Waqas Ahmed, director of the shop, told the Recorder £50,000 worth of iPads and phones had been stolen.

He said: “They took everything. In the morning I saw the shop’s shutter was broken off and it was lying in the middle of the traffic lights in the street.

“This is the first time something like this has happened in our shop.”

In the CCTV footage one of the suspects appears to be wearing a clinical face mask to hide his face.

The shop repairs mobile phones and exchanges people’s devices for cash.

An East Area Command policeman confirmed a police investigation is ongoing.

He said: “Masked males have entered the shop and taken a number on items. All of their faces were covered.”