Top five Romford burger restaurants, according to TripAdvisor

Published: 4:50 PM August 26, 2021

Celebrate National Burger Day by trying out one of TripAdvisor-recommended burger restaurants in Romford. - Credit: PA

National Burger Day (Thursday, August 26) has come around for another year, and there is no better excuse to indulge in a deliciously filled bun.

Whether you're vegan, vegetarian or a meat-eater, there is something for everyone to enjoy – here are the top five burger joints in Romford, according to TripAdvisor.

Smokin’ Griddle

Coming in top place is the Smokin’ Griddle in Gidea Park, which holds an overall TripAdvisor rating of 4.5 from 439 reviews.

Suitable for vegetarians, this fast-food restaurant mainly received a rating of excellent from its diners.

Popular burgers on the menu include the Signature, which adds “stateside bacon”, hash brown and cheese to a single pattie beef burger.

The Top Oak

The Top Oak on Oak Hill Road in Romford is described as a “charming” country pub and restaurant on its website, and received mostly outstanding ratings on TripAdvisor.

This gastropub serves a variety of food, but its eight oz Aberdeen angus beef burger served with Montgomery cheese, crispy bacon, tomato, lettuce and fries is the perfect burger to celebrate National Burger Day.

The Aspen Tree

TripAdvisor's third restaurant to try for a burger is The Aspen Tree, located on Gobions Avenue, which holds a 3.5 rating from 168 reviews.

This pub rates highly for being enjoyable with “great staff”.

With choices including a classic burger, chargrilled chicken, crispy buttermilk and vegetable burger, to name a few, this pub offers a great variety of burgers to try.

The Orange Tree

This bar and diner serves home-cooked food in Havering-atte-Bower. Its 4.0 rating on TripAdvisor is a combination of 406 reviews which rated the food, service, value and atmosphere highly.

Burgers featured on its current menus, in the “from the grill” section, include a dirty burger with crispy bacon, Monterrey jack cheese and a southern fried chicken burger.

Liberty Bell Beefeater

Having been reviewed by 649 customers, this steakhouse holds one of the highest number of reviews, most of which rate it as a good place to eat.

Located on Mercury Gardens, the expansive main menu offers a variety of dishes for all the family.

The “juicy burgers” section comes up trumps, with the option of a truffle steak burger.