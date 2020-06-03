Romford builder constructs complete home gym out of wooden pallets
PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:12 03 June 2020
Paul Edwards/The Sun
When gyms closed as lockdown began, a 25-year-old builder from Romford decided to build his own from just wooden pallets in his back yard.
Keen not to let himself become a couch potato, Albert Pritchard found 10 pallets and wooden crates in a skip and decided to put them to good use.
He said: “I live for the gym, so when it was shut because of lockdown, I made my own out of wooden crates.
“Luckily I had some of my own weights in the garage but I built literally everything you see!”
With just the unwanted pallets and some screws, Albert built four fully functional machines: a squat rack, an incline bench, a flat bench and a chest press rack.
On and off, he spent five days constructing it, but he insists: “If I can do it, anyone can!”
