Search

Advanced search

Video

Romford builder constructs complete home gym out of wooden pallets

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:12 03 June 2020

Albert built four fully functional machines: a squat rack, an incline bench, a flat bench and a chest press rack. Picture: Paul Edwards/The Sun

Albert built four fully functional machines: a squat rack, an incline bench, a flat bench and a chest press rack. Picture: Paul Edwards/The Sun

Paul Edwards/The Sun

When gyms closed as lockdown began, a 25-year-old builder from Romford decided to build his own from just wooden pallets in his back yard.

Albert and brother, Martin, stay in shape in lockdown with their homemade gym. Picture: Paul Edwards/The SunAlbert and brother, Martin, stay in shape in lockdown with their homemade gym. Picture: Paul Edwards/The Sun

Keen not to let himself become a couch potato, Albert Pritchard found 10 pallets and wooden crates in a skip and decided to put them to good use.

He said: “I live for the gym, so when it was shut because of lockdown, I made my own out of wooden crates.

“Luckily I had some of my own weights in the garage but I built literally everything you see!”

With just the unwanted pallets and some screws, Albert built four fully functional machines: a squat rack, an incline bench, a flat bench and a chest press rack.

Staying fit: The two Romford brothers show off their muscles. Picture: Paul Edwards/The SunStaying fit: The two Romford brothers show off their muscles. Picture: Paul Edwards/The Sun

On and off, he spent five days constructing it, but he insists: “If I can do it, anyone can!”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Havering coronavirus infections plateau in May

A deserted Romford town centre during lockdown, Havering's worst hit area for coronavirus, according to the National Office of Statistics.Picture: Ken Mears

Romford Market to reopen tomorrow

Romford Market is opening in two phases with food stalls opening up on Wednesday June 3 and the remaining stalls returning on Friday June 5. Picture: Melissa Page

BBC documentary goes behind the scenes at Queen’s and King George hospitals

Saving Our Nurses is a new BBC One documentary filmed at Queen's and King George hospitals. Picture: BBC/Betty/OMG North

Romford builder constructs complete home gym out of wooden pallets

Albert built four fully functional machines: a squat rack, an incline bench, a flat bench and a chest press rack. Picture: Paul Edwards/The Sun

Appeal for witnesses after Romford man dies at Lullingstone Castle

Charlie Hilder, 66, of Romford, died in the grounds of Lullingstone Castle, Eynsford, Kent. Picture: Hilder family

Most Read

Havering coronavirus infections plateau in May

A deserted Romford town centre during lockdown, Havering's worst hit area for coronavirus, according to the National Office of Statistics.Picture: Ken Mears

Romford Market to reopen tomorrow

Romford Market is opening in two phases with food stalls opening up on Wednesday June 3 and the remaining stalls returning on Friday June 5. Picture: Melissa Page

BBC documentary goes behind the scenes at Queen’s and King George hospitals

Saving Our Nurses is a new BBC One documentary filmed at Queen's and King George hospitals. Picture: BBC/Betty/OMG North

Romford builder constructs complete home gym out of wooden pallets

Albert built four fully functional machines: a squat rack, an incline bench, a flat bench and a chest press rack. Picture: Paul Edwards/The Sun

Appeal for witnesses after Romford man dies at Lullingstone Castle

Charlie Hilder, 66, of Romford, died in the grounds of Lullingstone Castle, Eynsford, Kent. Picture: Hilder family

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Fixture list will shape police’s thoughts on neutral venues for London matches

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Coronavirus: Premier League ‘friendlies’ given green light

The Premier League trophy.

Romford man died of heart attack after argument at Lullingstone Castle

Charlie Hilder, 66, of Romford, died in the grounds of Lullingstone Castle, Eynsford, Kent. Picture: Hilder family

Romford builder constructs complete home gym out of wooden pallets

Albert built four fully functional machines: a squat rack, an incline bench, a flat bench and a chest press rack. Picture: Paul Edwards/The Sun

Woman injured in Upminster crash

A woman was injured in a collision in Corbets Tey Road, Upminster. Picture: Havering Council
Drive 24