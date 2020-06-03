Video

Romford builder constructs complete home gym out of wooden pallets

Albert built four fully functional machines: a squat rack, an incline bench, a flat bench and a chest press rack. Picture: Paul Edwards/The Sun Paul Edwards/The Sun

When gyms closed as lockdown began, a 25-year-old builder from Romford decided to build his own from just wooden pallets in his back yard.

Albert and brother, Martin, stay in shape in lockdown with their homemade gym. Picture: Paul Edwards/The Sun Albert and brother, Martin, stay in shape in lockdown with their homemade gym. Picture: Paul Edwards/The Sun

Keen not to let himself become a couch potato, Albert Pritchard found 10 pallets and wooden crates in a skip and decided to put them to good use.

He said: “I live for the gym, so when it was shut because of lockdown, I made my own out of wooden crates.

“Luckily I had some of my own weights in the garage but I built literally everything you see!”

With just the unwanted pallets and some screws, Albert built four fully functional machines: a squat rack, an incline bench, a flat bench and a chest press rack.

Staying fit: The two Romford brothers show off their muscles. Picture: Paul Edwards/The Sun Staying fit: The two Romford brothers show off their muscles. Picture: Paul Edwards/The Sun

On and off, he spent five days constructing it, but he insists: “If I can do it, anyone can!”