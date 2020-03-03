Search

Soul singers hope to take audience back to golden era of Motown music in Romford

PUBLISHED: 15:00 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 03 March 2020

Richie Sampson, Andrew Williams, ET and Roy Bailey from Soul Kinda Wonderful will soon be performing at Romford's Brookside Theatre. Picture: Oram Griffith

Archant

A vocal group will soon be bringing classic Motown and soul hits to Romford's community theatre.

Soul Kinda Wonderful pays tribute to the classic 50s and 60s soul groups including The Drifters, The Four Tops and The Temptations.

The three-time national music award winning group is made up of Richie Sampson, Andrew Williams, ET and Roy Bailey.

Each member also contributes to original songs which are mostly put together by Richie.

The band frontman, Richie said: "Soul Kinda Wonderful celebrates the music and songs of a golden era.

Richie Sampson, Andrew Williams, ET and Roy Bailey from Soul Kinda Wonderful will soon be performing at Romford's Brookside Theatre. Picture: Oram GriffithRichie Sampson, Andrew Williams, ET and Roy Bailey from Soul Kinda Wonderful will soon be performing at Romford's Brookside Theatre. Picture: Oram Griffith

"Our fabulous group breathes new life into those classics songs such a Saturday Night At The Movies, Kissing In The Back Row Of The Movies, Stand By Me, My Girl, I Can't Help Myself, Love Train and many more."

Stand By Me by the singer-songwriter, Ben E King, is one of the highest-earning songs of its era with more than 400 recorded versions.

Mr King was also one of the lead vocals of The Drifters and sang one of their biggest global hit singles, Save the Last Dance for Me.

Soul Kinda Wonderful's tribute show has taken them from nightclubs to performing in front of well-known celebs such as David Beckham, Sir Alex Ferguson, Rio Ferdinand, Coleen Nolan, Tom Cruise and Sir Trevor Mcdonald.

Formed more than a decade ago, the group was voted the official number one tribute to the legendary group, The Drifters in 2013, 2016 and 2017 at the National Tribute Awards.

Speaking about their musical successes, Richie said: "Needless to say we were delighted and honoured to be recognised in this way and tremendously flattered to be given an accolade of such magnitude."

Richie has performed alongside former stars of the legendary Drifters such as Ray Lewis, Billy Lewis, Roy G Hemmings, Peter Lamar and Butch Leake.

His latest album You You You is available now from Crash Records.

Soul Kinda Wonderful will be performing at Brookside Theatre in Eastern Road on Saturday, March 14 at 8pm.

For tickets visit brooksidetheatre.com or call the box office on 01708 755775.

