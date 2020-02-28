Review: Brookside Theatre's Red musical is a delightful celebration of storytelling

Tammi Stone in Brookside Theatre's musical Red. Picture: Edward Sepple Archant

On a dark evening a family of Gypsy travellers gather around the fire to tell scary stories of a little girl in a red riding hood and a big bad wolf.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harri Sepple as Gran in Brookside Theatre's musical Red. Picture: Edward Sepple Harri Sepple as Gran in Brookside Theatre's musical Red. Picture: Edward Sepple

Everyone has heard the story of Red Riding Hood and yet in Brookside Theatre's musical production of the fairytale, the audience is presented with a twist to the well-known story.

The sound of wolves howling from deep within the forest leads a group of Gypsy travellers to tell the timeless story of a mysterious girl who wore a red hood.

Theatre managers Harri and Jai Sepple have a close friendship with the musical's director, Paul Boyd who wrote the musical 20 years ago.

Directed by Harri, the Romford theatre's production of the show is a compelling musical about the power of storytelling and how the stories we tell change over time.

The cast of Brookside Theatre's Red musical which is showing until February 29. Picture: Edward Sepple The cast of Brookside Theatre's Red musical which is showing until February 29. Picture: Edward Sepple

In one musical number, the actors contemplate the various and contrasting origins of the fairytale in the 1800s.

You may also want to watch:

With claims it is set in France and Germany, it quickly becomes clear that the story of Red is one that has transcended time and place to find a permanent space on our bookshelves.

With a small cast of five, the performers did a great job of managing various roles as they each took turn playing Red and narrating the story.

The cast of Brookside Theatre's Red musical which is showing until February 29. Picture: Edward Sepple The cast of Brookside Theatre's Red musical which is showing until February 29. Picture: Edward Sepple

I particularly enjoyed Sam Lubkowksi's line dance number where he shows of his new red riding hood and Ryan Walker's creepy song about the wolf's goal of terrorising Red.

Tami Stone from Romford impressed with some great vocals in the scenes where she played Red and Jai was equally convincing as the market trader and father of the Gypsy family.

From playing Red as a young bullied school girl, to Red's infamous grandmother, Harri also took on a diverse range of characters.

With multiple endings and dimensions to the story, the audience is in for a treat with one final twist at the end which I can't give away.

Tammi Stone in Brookside Theatre's musical Red. Picture: Edward Sepple Tammi Stone in Brookside Theatre's musical Red. Picture: Edward Sepple

Red is showing at Brookside Theatre until Saturday, February 29.

Visit brooksidetheatre.com or call 01708 755775.