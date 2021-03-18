Nine-year-old walking distance to Niagara Falls for Cancer Research UK

Published: 7:00 AM March 18, 2021

A Romford nine-year-old is walking the distance to Niagara Falls to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Nathan Faulkner's mum Charlie was diagnosed with a rare form of breast cancer - which is difficult to treat - in November.

Charlie was diagnosed with breast cancer in November. - Credit: Charlie Faulkner

She said: "As you can imagine, it shook our young family to the core.

"My son struggled to cope with this news. His little mind often keeping him up at night worrying about me and what was in store.

"So we came up with the idea to channel his anxiety into something positive, and from here he decided to take a leaf out of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore’s book and embark on a big challenge to raise money and awareness for a cancer charity."

Nathan chose to walk the equivalent distance of London to Niagara Falls, almost seven million steps, as it is the family dream to go there one day.

He recruited a team of friends and family to join him on this challenge and chose Cancer Research UK to benefit.

Charlie is participating in a medical trial as her condition is less common and has fewer treatment options available than other breast cancers.

She adds: "We are very thankful for all the science and volunteers who have paved the way for the medicines I'm taking now, and we strongly believe that research is the way to a cure for all cancers in the future."

The fundraising and step counting kicked off at the end of February and Nathan has already raised £1,820, with quite a few pledges yet to donate.

Nathan added: "“No matter how big or little a challenge is, know that you can always overcome it if you believe in yourself”.

