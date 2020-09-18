Search

Romford boy, six, visits football grounds in charity fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 12:30 19 September 2020

Mark Stringer and his son Rafe outside Stamford Bridge, the home ground of Chelsea FC, during their tour of Premier League stadia to fundraise for Mind. Picture: Mark Stringer

Mark Stringer

A Romford boy and his dad travelled to all 20 Premier League grounds in one weekend and raised more than £1,800 for charity.

West Ham fan Rafe Stringer, six, who goes to Towers Infant School in Hornchurch, came up with the idea to visit the stadia in a bid to generate cash for mental health charity Mind.

His father Mark is store manager at Co-op in Wickford, Essex and Mind is the store’s charity of the year.

They started their journey at Newcastle’s St James’ Park and ended at West Ham’s home, the London Stadium.

Mark said: “Mind is apt to have as a charity after all that’s happened this year. Rafe wanted to do something to help as well as go on an adventure and a challenge.”

He said Rafe’s favourite grounds, aside from the London Stadium, were Anfield, the home of Premier League champions Liverpool, and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Molineux.

To donate, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/mark-stringer6.

