Romford boy, six, visits football grounds in charity fundraiser

Mark Stringer and his son Rafe outside Stamford Bridge, the home ground of Chelsea FC, during their tour of Premier League stadia to fundraise for Mind. Picture: Mark Stringer Mark Stringer

A Romford boy and his dad travelled to all 20 Premier League grounds in one weekend and raised more than £1,800 for charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

West Ham fan Rafe Stringer, six, who goes to Towers Infant School in Hornchurch, came up with the idea to visit the stadia in a bid to generate cash for mental health charity Mind.

His father Mark is store manager at Co-op in Wickford, Essex and Mind is the store’s charity of the year.

You may also want to watch:

They started their journey at Newcastle’s St James’ Park and ended at West Ham’s home, the London Stadium.

Mark said: “Mind is apt to have as a charity after all that’s happened this year. Rafe wanted to do something to help as well as go on an adventure and a challenge.”

He said Rafe’s favourite grounds, aside from the London Stadium, were Anfield, the home of Premier League champions Liverpool, and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Molineux.

To donate, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/mark-stringer6.