Romford boy, six, visits football grounds in charity fundraiser
PUBLISHED: 12:30 19 September 2020
Mark Stringer
A Romford boy and his dad travelled to all 20 Premier League grounds in one weekend and raised more than £1,800 for charity.
West Ham fan Rafe Stringer, six, who goes to Towers Infant School in Hornchurch, came up with the idea to visit the stadia in a bid to generate cash for mental health charity Mind.
His father Mark is store manager at Co-op in Wickford, Essex and Mind is the store’s charity of the year.
You may also want to watch:
They started their journey at Newcastle’s St James’ Park and ended at West Ham’s home, the London Stadium.
Mark said: “Mind is apt to have as a charity after all that’s happened this year. Rafe wanted to do something to help as well as go on an adventure and a challenge.”
He said Rafe’s favourite grounds, aside from the London Stadium, were Anfield, the home of Premier League champions Liverpool, and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Molineux.
To donate, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/mark-stringer6.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.