Search

Advanced search

Romford ‘human calendar’, 11, raises money for Chigwell riding school

PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 June 2020

Jacob Jackson, 11, with horse Madge at the Chigwell Riding Trust. Picture: Lizi Jackson-Barrett

Jacob Jackson, 11, with horse Madge at the Chigwell Riding Trust. Picture: Lizi Jackson-Barrett

Lizi Jackson-Barrett

A Romford boy displayed his amazing memory skills while raising almost £1,200 towards a Chigwell riding school for people with special needs.

Jacob Jackson, 11, decided to come up with the idea of a ‘Date-a-Thon’ to generate cash for Chigwell Riding Trust (CRT).

Jacob, who is autistic, has taken lessons at the school since last September but it has closed “for the foreseeable future” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “It is just really fun riding there. The teachers and volunteers are really nice and it’s a really nice and fun place to go to.”

The riding centre claims to be the first of its kind for people with special needs and has been running for more than 50 years.

It normally provides lessons for people of all ages and abilities and has around 160 riders a week, according to its website.

Jacob’s mum Lizi Jackson-Barrett told the Recorder her son wanted to offer his support to the charity.

She said: “His weekly lessons have given him so much. Jacob has developed unrecognisably in his confidence and independence, and his lessons have given him a sense of purpose and belonging.

“The kindness and patience of the staff there, many of whom are volunteers, is second to none.

“Since the world went into lockdown Jacob has missed horseriding more than anything else and has been very down at times, wishing for the day he can get back into the saddle.”

Lizi described Jacob as a “human calendar” and revealed he can remember what day of the week any date fell on or what day future dates will be.

With his mum’s help, Jacob set up a JustGiving page and asked people to donate at least £2 to the riding trust and submit a date for him.

On Saturday (May 23), they streamed a live Facebook video in which Lizi read out the dates people had sent in, which Jacob had not seen, and he replied with the day of the week each of those dates fell on or will fall on.

The video has been seen more than 4,000 times and Lizi said Jacob is “delighted” with the amount he has raised.

The riding school’s manager Deborah Hall added: “Jacob has a wonderful gift. He had such a novel way of raising funds for the trust while we are closed. CRT is extremely grateful to Jacob and his sponsors.”

To donate, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/amazingdateboy.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Havering coronavirus infections plateau in May

A deserted Romford town centre during lockdown, Havering's worst hit area for coronavirus, according to the National Office of Statistics.Picture: Ken Mears

Appeal for witnesses after Romford man dies at Lullingstone Castle

Charlie Hilder, 66, of Romford, died in the grounds of Lullingstone Castle, Eynsford, Kent. Picture: Hilder family

Construction teacher holds online classes for students by renovating his bungalow

Havering Colleges construction teacher Alan Burgess is giving his students live, interactive online lessons by renovating his bungalow. Picture: Alan Burgess

Lettings service re-opens for people on Havering’s housing waiting list

Havering Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Plans approved for 88-home development on former Romford Greyhound Stadium car park

Plans have been approved for 88 homes on the former Romford Greyhound Stadium overflow car park in London Road, Romford. Picture: BUJ Architects

Most Read

Havering coronavirus infections plateau in May

A deserted Romford town centre during lockdown, Havering's worst hit area for coronavirus, according to the National Office of Statistics.Picture: Ken Mears

Appeal for witnesses after Romford man dies at Lullingstone Castle

Charlie Hilder, 66, of Romford, died in the grounds of Lullingstone Castle, Eynsford, Kent. Picture: Hilder family

Construction teacher holds online classes for students by renovating his bungalow

Havering Colleges construction teacher Alan Burgess is giving his students live, interactive online lessons by renovating his bungalow. Picture: Alan Burgess

Lettings service re-opens for people on Havering’s housing waiting list

Havering Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Plans approved for 88-home development on former Romford Greyhound Stadium car park

Plans have been approved for 88 homes on the former Romford Greyhound Stadium overflow car park in London Road, Romford. Picture: BUJ Architects

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Coronavirus: County cricket pay deal extended

Essex celebrate winning the County Championship title in 2019 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford ‘human calendar’, 11, raises money for Chigwell riding school

Jacob Jackson, 11, with horse Madge at the Chigwell Riding Trust. Picture: Lizi Jackson-Barrett

Rugby League: Ashes series cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

The latest news from the local rugby league scene (pic: Dave Howarth/PA)

West Ham’s Baunach annouces retirement

Katharina Baunach of West Ham and Lisa Evans of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 1

England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley (left), Leah Williamson and Carly Telford (right) celebrate after their World Cup win over Cameroon (pic Richard Sellers/PA)
Drive 24