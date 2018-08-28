Search

Romford boutique supports women's charity fighting hygiene poverty

PUBLISHED: 10:02 14 January 2019

Kate Gibbons at her new boutique Something About Rose

Kate Gibbons at her new boutique Something About Rose

Archant

Residents are encouraged to support a women’s charity by dropping off any unwanted women’s toiletries items at a new clothing boutique in Romford.

Kate Gibbons at her new boutique Something About RoseKate Gibbons at her new boutique Something About Rose

Kate Gibbons, 41, from Romford recently opened a women’s boutique called Something About Rose in Victoria Road.

She then discovered Beauty Banks, a charity that provides personal care and beauty items for vulnerable women.

“The charity helps women by giving them basic items that they otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford,” said Kate.

“Lots of people have been coming in to donate items like toothbrushes and shampoo. We can take anything that has been unopened.

“I like the charity because it’s all about women helping each other and empowering other women.”

Beauty Banks works likes a foodbank, and aims to fight hygiene and period poverty for homeless people. The items dropped off at Kate’s boutique will be given to local wonmen in Havering.

Customers who make a donation will get a 10per cent discount the next time they visit Something About Rose.

For more information about Beauty Banks visit their Facebook page.

