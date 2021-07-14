'Accident waiting to happen': Romford drains left blocked since May
- Credit: Michael Dugdale
Multiple drains were left blocked and out of service for over a month on a particular Romford street, including during floods which damaged homes in parts of Havering.
Resident Michael Dugdale counted nine clogged drains on one stretch of Hall Lane.
Despite reporting them to Havering Council in May, the blockages were only resolved on July 13 - after the Recorder got in touch with the authority.
Heavy rain saw homes flooded last month, Michael said he was worried the remaining working drains wouldn't be able to cope.
He described it as "an accident waiting to happen": "The council has done nothing about it, and is so tardy.
"It has taken me going to the papers to get something done, and it's just not good enough."
Michael, who lives off Hall Lane, said many drains appeared to be filled with rubble and pebbles and had vegetation growing out of them.
A spokesperson for Havering Council said it is "taking all reports of blocked drains very seriously": “We have already dispatched crews to the reported sites and cleared blockages in case of future rainfall.
“We urge the public to continue to help us by ensuring they properly dispose of their rubbish, and report any blocked drains so our team can clear them swiftly.”