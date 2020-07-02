‘Let’s make Romford great again’: BID installs hanging baskets in town centre as shoppers return

Romford BID has installed hanging baskets in Romford town centre. Picture: Romford BID Romford BID

Romford’s Business Improvement District (BID) has been sprucing up the town as shoppers return to the high street.

It has decorated the town centre with 60 hanging baskets filled with fresh flowers, which are hanging from lampposts in South Street, The Brewery Walkway, High Street and Market Place.

BID director Julie Frost said: “As Romford comes back to life, I want the BID to be there on the streets helping to banish the lockdown gloom and to inspire confidence in our town once again.

“Our new hanging baskets not only bring a splash of colour to the place, they are a metaphor for regrowth. Let’s make Romford great again.” BID ambassadors have also returned to the streets with shoppers and visitors able to come to them for advice and guidance on how to shop in a Covid secure way.

The moves come ahead of more businesses being able to open from Saturday.