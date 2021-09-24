Heritage event 'drives footfall' back to Romford after lockdown

Published: 12:32 PM September 24, 2021

Romford's heritage was celebrated at an event which saw a variety of local services work together.

The Business Improvement District (BID) in Romford teamed up with St Edward’s Church, Havering Museum and The Golden Lion pub for the event on September 18 from 10am to 3pm.

It started with coffee and cakes courtesy of Courtney’s Cakes from Romford Market.

A talk was then given by the vicar of St Edwards Church in Romford, David Simpson.

Revd David Simpson presented a lively and illustrated investigation into the history of St Edward’s Church. - Credit: Carrie Kendall

This was followed by Professor Jim Bolton, from Queen Mary University of London, who led a tour of Church House.

Romford BID town ambassadors, Peter Green and Abi Thomas. - Credit: Carrie Kendall

The tour continued through to Havering Museum, finishing at the Golden Lion on Romford High Street.

Havering Museum volunteer, Ellen Owen. - Credit: Carrie Kendall

You may also want to watch:

Director of Romford BID, Julie Frost, said the day aimed to educate attendees about the heritage of Romford.

She said: “It was a great opportunity to bring people together to talk about Romford and its heritage.

“There were many people who came, who lived locally, but had never been into the church or museum and they now want to become members.

“The event helped to drive footfall and get people back into Romford.

"Our 65 attendees all got to glimpse something different from Romford."

After visiting the Golden Lion Pub, BID director Julie said many of the participants went back there to have lunch. - Credit: Carrie Kendall



