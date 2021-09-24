Heritage event 'drives footfall' back to Romford after lockdown
- Credit: Carrie Kendall
Romford's heritage was celebrated at an event which saw a variety of local services work together.
The Business Improvement District (BID) in Romford teamed up with St Edward’s Church, Havering Museum and The Golden Lion pub for the event on September 18 from 10am to 3pm.
It started with coffee and cakes courtesy of Courtney’s Cakes from Romford Market.
A talk was then given by the vicar of St Edwards Church in Romford, David Simpson.
This was followed by Professor Jim Bolton, from Queen Mary University of London, who led a tour of Church House.
The tour continued through to Havering Museum, finishing at the Golden Lion on Romford High Street.
You may also want to watch:
Director of Romford BID, Julie Frost, said the day aimed to educate attendees about the heritage of Romford.
She said: “It was a great opportunity to bring people together to talk about Romford and its heritage.
Most Read
- 1 Public detain male in street after alleged bid to rob Rainham shop
- 2 Romford school prepped for another 100 years as major renovation works end
- 3 Trust celebrating Hornchurch history opens new permanent heritage centre
- 4 Hospital's failure to identify neck injury 'contributed' to courier's death, inquest finds
- 5 Woman dies after falling from 'substantial height' in Romford
- 6 Hospitality Hero: 'Biggest prize is appreciation,' says tearoom owner
- 7 Report found Town Hall response to alleged sexual harassment case 'disturbing'
- 8 Hornchurch man to face trial accused of teeth whitening offence
- 9 Demolition 'will now begin' to make way for 120 homes at former campus
- 10 Woman who struggled to walk with 'excruciating pain’ to run London Marathon
“There were many people who came, who lived locally, but had never been into the church or museum and they now want to become members.
“The event helped to drive footfall and get people back into Romford.
"Our 65 attendees all got to glimpse something different from Romford."