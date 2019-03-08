Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Romford barber closes shop with special visit from the mayor

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:11 21 March 2019

Geoffrey Stuart, owner of The Mane Barber Shop in Market Place is retiring after 45 years. Pictured with Mayor Cllr Dilip Patel.

Geoffrey Stuart, owner of The Mane Barber Shop in Market Place is retiring after 45 years. Pictured with Mayor Cllr Dilip Patel.

Archant

The family of a barber who has spent 45 years cutting hair in the borough surprised him with a special visit on the day he retired.

Geoffrey Stuart, owner of The Mane Barber Shop in Market Place is retiring after 45 years. Left to right, Jeanne Sinclair, Geoff Holloway, Alison Struminger, Geoffrey Stuart, Mayor Cllr Dilip Patel, Lauren Wilkie, niece, and sister Judie West.Geoffrey Stuart, owner of The Mane Barber Shop in Market Place is retiring after 45 years. Left to right, Jeanne Sinclair, Geoff Holloway, Alison Struminger, Geoffrey Stuart, Mayor Cllr Dilip Patel, Lauren Wilkie, niece, and sister Judie West.

Geoffrey Stuart opened The Mane Barber Shop in Market Place, Romford, for the last time on Tuesday, March 19.

His family from Southend surprised him with a visit from the mayor of Havering, councillor Dilip Patel and some champagne to toast the closure of the shop.

Alison Struminger, Geoffrey’s daughter, told the Recorder: “It was perfect, a really good morning. We really took him by surprise.

“I think it really hit him when he came home this morning and was reading the cards from friends.”

Geoffrey Stuart, owner of The Mane Barber Shop in Market Place is retiring after 45 years. Left to right, Jeanne Sinclair, Geoff Holloway, Alison Struminger, Geoffrey Stuart, Mayor Cllr Dilip Patel, Lauren Wilkie, niece, and sister Judie West.Geoffrey Stuart, owner of The Mane Barber Shop in Market Place is retiring after 45 years. Left to right, Jeanne Sinclair, Geoff Holloway, Alison Struminger, Geoffrey Stuart, Mayor Cllr Dilip Patel, Lauren Wilkie, niece, and sister Judie West.

Geoffrey, who followed his dad Alfie Stuart and uncle into the profession in 1958 said that he would most miss the people.

“I’ve got guys that come in here who I knew when they were schoolboys, and now they have kids of their own,” said Geoffrey.

“When you see that over the years it’s incredible.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Havering College closed after teenager stabbed

Police at the scene in Tring Gardens, Harold Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Council comments on rumours that Harold Hill shops and flats will be demolished

Broken pay and display machines have led to a downturn in business for shops on Hilldene Avenue

Man taken to hospital after being hit over the head with a bottle in Collier Row

A man has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted in Hillrise Road, Collier Row, tonight. Photo: Google Maps

Police hunting for Romford man with links to Ilford who fled from car crash that left two seriously injured

Essex Police want to speak to this man, Flavio Tortore, 30, about a road traffic collision in which two people were seriously injured in Warley. Photo: Essex Police

Caravans and motor homes destroyed in Upminster fire

Motor homes and caravans were destroyed in a fire in Folkes Lane, Umpinster on Saturday, March 23. Photo: LFB

Most Read

Havering College closed after teenager stabbed

Police at the scene in Tring Gardens, Harold Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Council comments on rumours that Harold Hill shops and flats will be demolished

Broken pay and display machines have led to a downturn in business for shops on Hilldene Avenue

Man taken to hospital after being hit over the head with a bottle in Collier Row

A man has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted in Hillrise Road, Collier Row, tonight. Photo: Google Maps

Police hunting for Romford man with links to Ilford who fled from car crash that left two seriously injured

Essex Police want to speak to this man, Flavio Tortore, 30, about a road traffic collision in which two people were seriously injured in Warley. Photo: Essex Police

Caravans and motor homes destroyed in Upminster fire

Motor homes and caravans were destroyed in a fire in Folkes Lane, Umpinster on Saturday, March 23. Photo: LFB

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Coopers pupils win national crowns in both biathlon and gymnastics on busy weekend

Coopers' Company & Coborn School won the under-19 boys' team title at the Milano National Team Gymnastics Championships (pic: CCCS)

Romford barber closes shop with special visit from the mayor

Geoffrey Stuart, owner of The Mane Barber Shop in Market Place is retiring after 45 years. Pictured with Mayor Cllr Dilip Patel.

Save First Step: Family-of-seven with three disabled children join Hornchurch charity’s campaign

Emma and Matthew Mayes with children Bluebell 2, Alfie 11 and Ralph 4.

Barclays to become title sponsors of Women’s Super League

Barclays will become the title sponsors of the FA Women's Super League from next season

Street League skateboarding returns to the Copper Box Arena

Helena Long and Alex Decunha in action at the Street League Skateboarding World Tour Launch at the Copper Box Arena (Pic: Jack Thomas/Getty Images)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists