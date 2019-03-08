Romford barber closes shop with special visit from the mayor

Geoffrey Stuart, owner of The Mane Barber Shop in Market Place is retiring after 45 years. Pictured with Mayor Cllr Dilip Patel. Archant

The family of a barber who has spent 45 years cutting hair in the borough surprised him with a special visit on the day he retired.

Geoffrey Stuart, owner of The Mane Barber Shop in Market Place is retiring after 45 years. Left to right, Jeanne Sinclair, Geoff Holloway, Alison Struminger, Geoffrey Stuart, Mayor Cllr Dilip Patel, Lauren Wilkie, niece, and sister Judie West. Geoffrey Stuart, owner of The Mane Barber Shop in Market Place is retiring after 45 years. Left to right, Jeanne Sinclair, Geoff Holloway, Alison Struminger, Geoffrey Stuart, Mayor Cllr Dilip Patel, Lauren Wilkie, niece, and sister Judie West.

Geoffrey Stuart opened The Mane Barber Shop in Market Place, Romford, for the last time on Tuesday, March 19.

His family from Southend surprised him with a visit from the mayor of Havering, councillor Dilip Patel and some champagne to toast the closure of the shop.

Alison Struminger, Geoffrey’s daughter, told the Recorder: “It was perfect, a really good morning. We really took him by surprise.

“I think it really hit him when he came home this morning and was reading the cards from friends.”

Geoffrey, who followed his dad Alfie Stuart and uncle into the profession in 1958 said that he would most miss the people.

“I’ve got guys that come in here who I knew when they were schoolboys, and now they have kids of their own,” said Geoffrey.

“When you see that over the years it’s incredible.”