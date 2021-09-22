News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Romford church to offer new debt support scheme

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 2:54 PM September 22, 2021   
Free confidential support will be offered from the meeting place coffee shop at the front of Romford Baptist Church. 

Free confidential support will be offered from the meeting place coffee shop at the front of Romford Baptist Church. - Credit: Romford Baptist Church

A church in Romford has launched a new debt support scheme.

Romford Baptist Church on Main Road will provide advice - regulated by the financial conduct authority - through its Community Money Advice (CMA) scheme.  

CMA is a national charity committed to supporting churches and community groups. 

Confidential support will be offered from The Meeting Place coffee shop at the front of the church, where 10 trained volunteers will be on hand to help.  

Minster of the church, Revd Ian Bunce, said the pandemic has seen many people in debt while others have “struggled to make ends meet with the rising cost of food and the cuts in benefits”.

He added: “Through our work we have come across many who just do not know where to turn.    

You may also want to watch:

“As a church in the heart of Romford, we are delighted to be able to offer this service to the people of this community.  

“As the minister of this church, I am delighted that we can make this offering to our town, working alongside the other churches in the town centre."

Most Read

  1. 1 Demolition 'will now begin' to make way for 120 homes at former campus
  2. 2 Woman dies after falling from 'substantial height' in Romford
  3. 3 Hornchurch man to face trial accused of teeth whitening offence
  1. 4 Signals at Hornchurch 'crash hotspot' now under review
  2. 5 Major train disruption and cancellations through Barking via Rainham
  3. 6 Altered timetable means fewer fast trains between Romford and Liverpool Street
  4. 7 Rainham flat ravaged by late night blaze
  5. 8 Sixth form denies knowledge of alleged A Level 'no confidence vote'
  6. 9 Report reveals patients still struggle to get in-person GP appointments
  7. 10 Ex-cop quizzed by police amid historic child sex investigation

Appointments can be booked by calling 07378 191183.

Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gallows Corner development opposition

Planning and Development

Gallows Corner Tesco development proposal refused

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Met Police

Metropolitan Police

Collier Row shooting: Police release CCTV in bid to trace man

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Doctor Savage drug dealing texts sent to Ken Hill

Investigations | Exclusive

'Heads should roll': Drug dealers left on Romford streets for eight months

Charles Thomson

person
A woman prepares to eat Indian take away food.

Food and Drink

Best places to have a curry in Havering as chosen by readers

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon