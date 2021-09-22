Romford church to offer new debt support scheme

Published: 2:54 PM September 22, 2021

Free confidential support will be offered from the meeting place coffee shop at the front of Romford Baptist Church. - Credit: Romford Baptist Church

A church in Romford has launched a new debt support scheme.

Romford Baptist Church on Main Road will provide advice - regulated by the financial conduct authority - through its Community Money Advice (CMA) scheme.

CMA is a national charity committed to supporting churches and community groups.

Confidential support will be offered from The Meeting Place coffee shop at the front of the church, where 10 trained volunteers will be on hand to help.

Minster of the church, Revd Ian Bunce, said the pandemic has seen many people in debt while others have “struggled to make ends meet with the rising cost of food and the cuts in benefits”.

He added: “Through our work we have come across many who just do not know where to turn.

“As a church in the heart of Romford, we are delighted to be able to offer this service to the people of this community.

“As the minister of this church, I am delighted that we can make this offering to our town, working alongside the other churches in the town centre."

Appointments can be booked by calling 07378 191183.