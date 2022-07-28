News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Money raised from posthumous exhibition of Romford artist's work to go to local museum and hospice

Ben Lynch

Published: 12:00 PM July 28, 2022
Romford-based artist Robert Bryan sadly passed away on April 14

Robert Bryan sadly passed away earlier this year, aged 72 - Credit: Mary Bryan

Proceeds from a posthumous exhibition of a Romford artist's work will go towards a local museum and hospice, the man’s widow has confirmed. 

Robert Bryan, a beloved local artist who sadly passed away in April at the age of 72, had worked with clients such as Disney and NatWest at his creative studio, though latterly focussed on paintings and illustrations. 

His most recent exhibition Diversity was hosted by Havering Museum and, as the name suggests, covered a variety of subjects. 

Artist Robert Bryan with some of his older, maritime-related work - Credit: Archant

Bob’s widow, Mary Bryan, 85, has now told this paper that, as per Bob’s wishes, the money raised will be divided between Havering Museum, which will receive £500, and Saint Francis Hospice, which will be given £1,000. 

On why her late husband wanted to divide the money this way, Mary said: “Because the Havering Museum has put several exhibitions up of the maritime art and because he was also interested in local history.

"He really wanted to thank the museum.” 

She added that, while he did not move into the hospice, he recognised the work they do as “so important”, and always wanted to show his support. 

“It was Bob’s wishes they go to charity.” 

