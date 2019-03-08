Gallery

Havering's Armed Forces Day 2019 in pictures

Armed Forces Day parade and fun day in Romford. Picture: Ellie Hoskins Ellie Hoskins Photographer www.elliehoskins.com ellie@elliehoskins.com

Soldiers, veterans and cadets were all cheered on as they paraded around Romford for Armed Forces Day at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Following the parade, the community gathered outside Havering Town Hall where Mayor of Havering, Councillor Michael Deon Burton spoke of our armed servicemen and women's "outstanding" contribution to the country and resident Maria Wilkinson read out a poem she wrote especially for the occasion.

Families were then able to enjoy a funfair in the market where there were children's rides, a military hat hunt and 1940s music from Jeep Jump Jive.

Take a look at the Recorder's gallery of pictures from the day.