Havering's Armed Forces Day 2019 in pictures
PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 July 2019
Soldiers, veterans and cadets were all cheered on as they paraded around Romford for Armed Forces Day at the weekend.
Following the parade, the community gathered outside Havering Town Hall where Mayor of Havering, Councillor Michael Deon Burton spoke of our armed servicemen and women's "outstanding" contribution to the country and resident Maria Wilkinson read out a poem she wrote especially for the occasion.
Families were then able to enjoy a funfair in the market where there were children's rides, a military hat hunt and 1940s music from Jeep Jump Jive.
Take a look at the Recorder's gallery of pictures from the day.