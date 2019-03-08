Havering Armed Forces Day 2019: Community gathers as veterans and soldiers march through Romford

Romford Armed Forces Day parade, 2019. Picture: Hayley Anderson Hayley Anderson

Members of the community lined the streets for Armed Forces Day, as we once again celebrated our servicemen and women, past and present.

Serving troops, veterans and cadets, were among the many who took part in the parade that started at South Street's junction with Arcade Place, before finishing at Tollgate House.

The parade was led by The Royal British Legion Band and Corps of Drums, Romford as they filled the town centre with music, before making their way to Havering Town Hall where councillors, council leader Councillor Damian White and Romford MP Andrew Rosindell were.

Mayor of Havering, Councillor Michael Deon Burton addressed residents who followed the parade.

"Thank you for taking part in this year's Armed Forces Day parade", he said.

"Today's parade is an important opportunity to raise public awareness of the outstanding contribution made to this country by those who serve and have served in Her Majesty's forces.

"This year marked the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

"On June 6, 1944, and during the long summer that followed, men from all over the world came to fight in Normandy to defeat Nazism.

"But more importantly re-establish freedom.

"Normandy will bare the scars of this moment in history forever and every year we remember and pay tribute to the veterans from America, Britain, Canada, Belgium, Denmark, Holland, Norway, Poland, Australia, also along with their brothers whose many, many heroes and sacrifices in the losing of their lives there and here during the summer of 1944 will never be forgotten."

Romford resident Maria Wilkinson then read out her poem Memory of D-Day which she wrote especially for the occasion and Cllr Deon Burton announced that Emma Dellway of the Hornchurch and Upminster Sea Cadets Unit will be this year's mayor's cadet.

He said: "I feel that Emma will be a great asset to me in my term as mayor and also to our borough at a time when young people do not always get the most favourable of hearings.

"This young lady represents that which we are so proud of."

Following the parade and speech, the community was able to enjoy a free mini funfair in Romford Market where there were children's rides, entertainment, a military hat hunt and music from 1940s band Jeep Jump Jive.