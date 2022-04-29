The pathway the application proposes to install six three-metre streetlights on leads to Rom Valley Way - Credit: Google Maps

An application has been submitted to install six streetlights on a footpath leading to Queen’s Hospital in Romford.

The application was submitted by construction company Ingleton Wood and received by Havering Council on March 22.

If the proposal is accepted, it would see six three-meter streetlights put up in a pathway that extends from Hornford Way past the multi-storey car park and children’s nursery and into Rom Valley Way.

It says: "This will provide streetlights for Hornford Way and the Queen’s Hospital car park and children’s hospital."

This route is privately owned land but has permission granted for public use.

If permission is granted, works have been proposed to start in June this year and end in July.

A decision is scheduled to be made by May 15 and the application can be viewed using reference P0470.22 on Havering Council's planning portal.







