Romford owners worry for safety of lost eight-month-old cat named Oki

Oki has been missing from the Marshalls Park area in Romford since October 30. - Credit: Fiona Perkins

A Romford couple are becoming increasingly worried about their eight-month-old cat, who has been missing for almost a month.

Fiona Perkins, 34, and Ben Perkins, 38, who live near Raphael Park, reported their cat Oki missing on October 30.

The pair adopted Oki along with his mother Jeju four months ago.

Oki is a male ginger domestic short-haired feline who his owners describe as "vocal" and a little “skittish” around people he doesn't know.

Oki and his mother, Jeju, were adopted by Fiona and Ben four months ago. - Credit: Fiona Perkins

He started to go outside in late September and they believe his disappearance could be linked to being spooked by Halloween and fireworks.

Oki is neutered and chipped and has a distinctive black spot on his right nostril.

Fiona said: “We’re really worried and stressed, especially now the weather is getting colder. We just want him to come home as soon as possible.

“His mum has been really clingy and she won’t leave our side. She is wandering about and will go into the garden and cry.”

Oki has a distinctive black spot on his right nostril. - Credit: Fiona Perkins

Ben believes Oki may be within a few 100 meters of their home in the Marshalls Park area.

Anyone who has seen or finds Oki can contact Ben and Fiona on 07830349283