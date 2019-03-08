Network Rail awards multi-million pound contract for works at Romford and Ilford stations

A Greater Anglia train. Photo: Ellie Hoskins Archant

Network Rail has awarded an engineering company a contract worth almost £20 million to upgrade Romford and Ilford stations.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

VolkerFitzpatrick will deliver the upgrades, including improved entrances and step free access to accommodate the higher numbers of passengers expected to use the new Elizabeth line services.

Network Rail's principal programme sponsor Colin Prime said: "This contract award to VolkerFitzpatrick will enable us to forge ahead and complete the long-awaited upgrades at these two stations.

"This work will deliver significant benefits, providing a better overall journey experience for passengers.

"This represents the final hurdle to deliver the Crossrail eastern stations programme and a significant milestone for our contribution to this huge project."

You may also want to watch:

At Romford, work will include the construction of a new entrance onto The Battis walkway, an improved ticket hall and new lifts to provide step-free access to platforms 3, 4 and 5.

Ilford station will benefit from a new, spacious and bright station building, replacing the existing entrance on Cranbrook Road as well as an improved ticket hall and new lifts to get from street level to the station platforms.

The main construction works at Ilford is due to begin at the end of 2019 and is currently expected to be complete by the end of 2020. The construction programme for Romford will be finalised later this autumn.

TfL Rail director of operations Howard Smith said: "Both Ilford and Romford are busy stations on the TfL Rail route and it is great news Network Rail has awarded the contract which will see vital improvement work get underway at both stations.

"Once completed, the stations will see new lifts and improved ticket halls, helping Londoners make easier and more accessible journeys. "This is another positive step in the preparation for the Elizabeth line."

VolkerFitzpatrick project director Mike Evans said: "After carrying out the preliminary works at Ilford and Romford stations, we are delighted to have been awarded the contract for the main construction phase.

"We look forward to working with our client, in delivering these station upgrades."