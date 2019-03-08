Search

Romford Aldi supermarkets to donate extra food to Roneo Corner YMCA and Dagenham foodbank

PUBLISHED: 16:00 21 August 2019

Aldi is stepping up its local partnerships by donating more excess food to good causes in the area. Picture: Aldi

Aldi is stepping up its local partnerships by donating more excess food to good causes in the area. Picture: Aldi

Archant

Aldi supermarkets in Romford are now donating all excess food to two projects helping feed vulnerable people across Havering and Barking and Dagenham.

The Bethel Food Bank and Night shelter, based in Dagenham; and YMCA Thames Gateway, based at Rush Green Road in Roneo Corner, will be provided with fresh fruit and veg, long life items and baked goods to help feed those in need.

As part of wider roll-out of the scheme across the county, the supermarket chain has paired up seven stores across east London with nearby good causes that are now collecting surplus food up to five days a week.

Fritz Walleczek, Aldi's managing director of corporate responsibility, said: "We're always looking for new and creative ways to increase the amount of food we are able to donate.

"This partnership is enabling us to distribute even more surplus stock, while supporting a vast range of good causes, across east London.

"Our aim is for fresh, healthy food to be accessible for everyone, and Neighbourly are helping us to extend this commitment beyond our affordable range of fresh products."

