Romford accountants launch relaxed networking event for tradespeople

PUBLISHED: 13:00 25 February 2020

David Belbin, managing director at Clemence Hoar Cummings accountancy firm.

Tradespeople from plumbers and beauticians to personal trainers are invited to a relaxed networking event by a Romford accountancy firm.

Clemence Hoar Cummings in Como Street is hosting a Trades Evening for people to share new opportunities.

The event on March 19 will offer guests a chance to meet the team without the pressure of a more formal meeting.

David Belbin, the firm's managing director said: "There are lots of events out there for professionals to network and share advice, but the same cannot always be said for those working in the trades.

"We think this is a shame, especially considering the hyperlocal nature of their work and so we believe that they have just as much to gain from meeting up and relaxing together.

"Our team will be on hand throughout the event to get to know guests as they drop in and answer any quick queries they may have in a relaxed, friendly environment."

