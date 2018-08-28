Romford bus and car crash: Two taken to hospital and six treated for injuries
PUBLISHED: 11:28 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:31 28 January 2019
Archant
Six people were treated for minor injuries following a bus and car crash in Romford on Saturday, January 26.
A route 252 bus crashed with a car in Eastern Avenue and Mawney Road at 7pm on January 26. Photo: @MPSSpecials
Police and fire crews were called to a crash between a route 252 bus and car on the A12 at the junction with Mawney Road at around 7.15pm.
A London Fire Brigade spokeswoman said: “Nobody was trapped and six people were treated at the scene for minor injuries by London Ambulance Service crews.
“The incident was over for firefighters at 7.53pm. Two fire engines attended the scene.”
A Metropolitan Police account tweeted that while they were dealing with the incident another car crash happened nearby due to someone paying attention to the emergency services instead of the road.
Police were unable to give more details on the second crash.