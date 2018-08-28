Romford bus and car crash: Two taken to hospital and six treated for injuries

A route 252 bus crashed with a car in Eastern Avenue and Mawney Road at 7pm on January 26. Photo: @MPSSpecials Archant

Six people were treated for minor injuries following a bus and car crash in Romford on Saturday, January 26.

Police and fire crews were called to a crash between a route 252 bus and car on the A12 at the junction with Mawney Road at around 7.15pm.

A London Fire Brigade spokeswoman said: “Nobody was trapped and six people were treated at the scene for minor injuries by London Ambulance Service crews.

“The incident was over for firefighters at 7.53pm. Two fire engines attended the scene.”

A Metropolitan Police account tweeted that while they were dealing with the incident another car crash happened nearby due to someone paying attention to the emergency services instead of the road.

While we were dealing with this another RTC happened due to someone paying attention to us and not that road! Always keep your eyes on the road, there's nothing to see pic.twitter.com/2kwwO0VEhM — MPS Specials (@MPSSpecials) January 26, 2019

Police were unable to give more details on the second crash.