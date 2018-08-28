Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Romford bus and car crash: Two taken to hospital and six treated for injuries

PUBLISHED: 11:28 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:31 28 January 2019

A route 252 bus crashed with a car in Eastern Avenue and Mawney Road at 7pm on January 26. Photo: @MPSSpecials

A route 252 bus crashed with a car in Eastern Avenue and Mawney Road at 7pm on January 26. Photo: @MPSSpecials

Archant

Six people were treated for minor injuries following a bus and car crash in Romford on Saturday, January 26.

A route 252 bus crashed with a car in Eastern Avenue and Mawney Road at 7pm on January 26. Photo: @MPSSpecialsA route 252 bus crashed with a car in Eastern Avenue and Mawney Road at 7pm on January 26. Photo: @MPSSpecials

Police and fire crews were called to a crash between a route 252 bus and car on the A12 at the junction with Mawney Road at around 7.15pm.

A London Fire Brigade spokeswoman said: “Nobody was trapped and six people were treated at the scene for minor injuries by London Ambulance Service crews.

A route 252 bus crashed with a car in Eastern Avenue and Mawney Road at 7pm on January 26. Photo: @MPSSpecialsA route 252 bus crashed with a car in Eastern Avenue and Mawney Road at 7pm on January 26. Photo: @MPSSpecials

“The incident was over for firefighters at 7.53pm. Two fire engines attended the scene.”

A Metropolitan Police account tweeted that while they were dealing with the incident another car crash happened nearby due to someone paying attention to the emergency services instead of the road.

Police were unable to give more details on the second crash.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Romford bus and car crash: Two taken to hospital and six treated for injuries

A route 252 bus crashed with a car in Eastern Avenue and Mawney Road at 7pm on January 26. Photo: @MPSSpecials

Jailed: Man who stabbed teenager four times outside Romford Lidl in broad daylight

Charlie Khan, of Granton Avenue, Upminster was jailed for four years and six months after he stabbed a man outside of Lidl in Romford. Photo: Met Police

Is it going to snow in Romford? Met Office weather warning predicts snow and ice this week

Snow and ice is expected to hit all across the country in the next few days. Photo: Liam McBurney/ PA Wire/PA Images

Mental health trust failed Romford mum who jumped to her death from shopping centre car park, inquest hears

The Liberty Shopping Centre. Photo: Google Maps

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust urged to do more about race discrimination

Figures on race equality in the NHS have been published. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive

Most Read

Romford bus and car crash: Two taken to hospital and six treated for injuries

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jailed: Man who stabbed teenager four times outside Romford Lidl in broad daylight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Is it going to snow in Romford? Met Office weather warning predicts snow and ice this week

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mental health trust failed Romford mum who jumped to her death from shopping centre car park, inquest hears

#includeImage($article, 225)

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust urged to do more about race discrimination

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Shameful West Ham fail FA Cup test and add a PR disaster

AFC Wimbledon's Scott Wagstaff celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the FA Cup fourth round match at Kingsmeadow, London.

Aldershot’s Howell pleased to see familiar faces at Daggers

Luke Howell of Aldershot Town and Conor Wilkinson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Is it going to snow in Romford? Met Office weather warning predicts snow and ice this week

Snow and ice is expected to hit all across the country in the next few days. Photo: Liam McBurney/ PA Wire/PA Images

Romford bus and car crash: Two taken to hospital and six treated for injuries

A route 252 bus crashed with a car in Eastern Avenue and Mawney Road at 7pm on January 26. Photo: @MPSSpecials

Hornchurch care charity Tapestry celebrates 70th anniversary

Allison, 90, at Tapestry's 70th anniversary birthday celebrations
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists