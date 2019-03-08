Fifth Gear presenters award 13-year-old from Romford with Britain's Best Young Drivers medal
PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 September 2019
Archant
A 13-year-old from Romford has been named one of the best young drivers in the country.
James Robinson made it to the top 23 of finalists in his age range (10-13) in the Young Driver Challenge 2019 which was held on Saturday, September 7 at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham.
The drivers were judged on a range of driving skills including reversing, parking, manoeuvring, a slalom, handling junctions and independent driving,
James said: "It's been a fantastic experience! I was really pleased to have made the final from hundreds of entries and I'm really proud of how I performed on the day.
"The instructors put us to the test with lots of driving challenges, but it was good fun and a great way to polish my skills behind the wheel.
"It's definitely going to help make me a safer driver when I do go on to pass my test."
TV presenters and motoring experts Vicki Butler-Henderson and Quentin Wilson gave James his medal and awarded him a complimentary 60 minute Young Driver gift voucher and a signed copy of Quentin Wilson's latest book: Learn to Drive without Tears and Tantrums.
Visit youngdriver.com for more information.