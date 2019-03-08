Search

Fifth Gear presenters award 13-year-old from Romford with Britain's Best Young Drivers medal

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 September 2019

James Robinson, 13, Romford behind the wheel at the Young Driver Challenge. Picture: Jane Collier

James Robinson, 13, Romford behind the wheel at the Young Driver Challenge. Picture: Jane Collier

Archant

A 13-year-old from Romford has been named one of the best young drivers in the country.

James Robinson, 13, from Romford receiving his medal from Vicki Butler Henderson and Quentin Wilson. Picture: Jane CollierJames Robinson, 13, from Romford receiving his medal from Vicki Butler Henderson and Quentin Wilson. Picture: Jane Collier

James Robinson made it to the top 23 of finalists in his age range (10-13) in the Young Driver Challenge 2019 which was held on Saturday, September 7 at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham.

The drivers were judged on a range of driving skills including reversing, parking, manoeuvring, a slalom, handling junctions and independent driving,

James said: "It's been a fantastic experience! I was really pleased to have made the final from hundreds of entries and I'm really proud of how I performed on the day.

"The instructors put us to the test with lots of driving challenges, but it was good fun and a great way to polish my skills behind the wheel.

"It's definitely going to help make me a safer driver when I do go on to pass my test."

TV presenters and motoring experts Vicki Butler-Henderson and Quentin Wilson gave James his medal and awarded him a complimentary 60 minute Young Driver gift voucher and a signed copy of Quentin Wilson's latest book: Learn to Drive without Tears and Tantrums.

Visit youngdriver.com for more information.

