Fifth Gear presenters award 13-year-old from Romford with Britain's Best Young Drivers medal

James Robinson, 13, Romford behind the wheel at the Young Driver Challenge. Picture: Jane Collier Archant

A 13-year-old from Romford has been named one of the best young drivers in the country.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

James Robinson, 13, from Romford receiving his medal from Vicki Butler Henderson and Quentin Wilson. Picture: Jane Collier James Robinson, 13, from Romford receiving his medal from Vicki Butler Henderson and Quentin Wilson. Picture: Jane Collier

James Robinson made it to the top 23 of finalists in his age range (10-13) in the Young Driver Challenge 2019 which was held on Saturday, September 7 at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham.

The drivers were judged on a range of driving skills including reversing, parking, manoeuvring, a slalom, handling junctions and independent driving,

You may also want to watch:

James said: "It's been a fantastic experience! I was really pleased to have made the final from hundreds of entries and I'm really proud of how I performed on the day.

"The instructors put us to the test with lots of driving challenges, but it was good fun and a great way to polish my skills behind the wheel.

"It's definitely going to help make me a safer driver when I do go on to pass my test."

TV presenters and motoring experts Vicki Butler-Henderson and Quentin Wilson gave James his medal and awarded him a complimentary 60 minute Young Driver gift voucher and a signed copy of Quentin Wilson's latest book: Learn to Drive without Tears and Tantrums.

Visit youngdriver.com for more information.