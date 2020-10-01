Plans submitted for £410m redevelopment of Romford retail park and business estate

More than 1,000 homes are part of proposals for the redevelopment of Rom Valley Retail Park in Romford.

The outline plans, which also include the Seedbed Centre in Davidson Way, have been submitted to Havering Council by Rom Valley LLP.

The sites are owned by real estate investors Portland Capital, which told the Recorder the project will cost around £410million to complete.

The proposals would see the demolition of existing buildings and construction of up to 7,800 square metres of business and employment space as well as 1,072 homes.

The development, to be called Rom Yard, would also include an energy centre, health centre and up to 339m sq of shops and restaurant space.

A walkway will also be provided along the River Rom towards the town centre.

A Portland Capital spokesperson said: “These sites have been identified to deliver much needed regeneration and housing for local people.

“This regeneration will deliver a new enhanced Seedbed Centre, which will be double the existing size and will facilitate the creation of around 600 new jobs.

“Open space and landscaping have been at the forefront of the designs submitted, with 55 per cent of the site given back as green publicly-accessible open space.

“As the site owners, we are in regular dialogue with our tenants and by extension have held various public, stakeholder and digital consultations.

“The regeneration will be phased so we work with tenants to provide continuity of trade in the challenging Covid climate.”

The retail park, in Rom Valley Way, has stores such as B and M and Pets at Home, but baby chain Mothercare closed its store in January. The former Mothercare unit is the subject of a separate planning application to turn it into an Aldi food store.

The spokesperson for Portland Capital added: “The retail park has faced challenging times. We are very excited to be bringing forward this regeneration project, which will deliver high quality affordable homes and jobs for local people.”

According to a supporting design and access statement by the applicant, the Seedbed Centre has 40 separate units across five warehouses.