Romford Recorder > News

Rom Skatepark’s BMX jam a ‘roaring success’

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 10:31 AM July 19, 2021   
Photo: RideUK and Adam Lievesley - BMX Jam Rom Skatepark

BMX rider, Pete Jones, at the BMX jam in Rom Skatepark. - Credit: RideUK/Adam Lievesley.

A grade II listed skatepark in Hornchurch hosted a BMX event in a bid to bring the community together. 

Held on Saturday, July 10, the Rom Skatepark organised the BMX jam after the park’s closure throughout the pandemic.  

BMX rider, Mike Hullock, took home the pro competition first prize of £1,000.

A spokesperson for the park said that the event provided an opportunity to boost the park’s reputation as a “unique experience” for all the family to enjoy. 

They said: “The jam was a roaring success and an incredible day unlike anything we have ever hosted before. 

“It was an absolute pleasure to have everyone at the park for the jam, old faces and new ones.  

“The local community is really the lifeblood of what keeps Rom alive, and we can’t wait to welcome more people through the gates as we spread the word.” 

