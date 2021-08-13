Horsing around: Patient pony waits outside Upminster shops

Published: 12:01 PM August 13, 2021

Rocky the horse was seen outside Londis on Upminster high street - Credit: Charlie Patterson

Shoppers in Upminster were delighted to find a horse waiting patiently outside a store for its owner yesterday (12 August) morning.

Upminster resident Charlie Patterson said she came across "lovely, gentle horse" Rocky outside Londis on Upminster high street.

Rocky's owner Chelsea Bowen had nipped into the shop to buy a drink and some mints, and tied her horse to a nearby tree.

The horse is "very friendly" - Credit: Charlie Patterson

Charlie told this paper: "It was great to see how much of a close bond they had, he recognised her from coming out of the shop and started neighing and twitching his nose.

"It was a wonderful thing to see."

Owner Chelsea added: "Rocky is a very big part of mine and my partners Chris' life, we both trust him so much and we love him to bits."

Chelsea has been riding Rocky since she was eight years old, and keeps him in stables in Upminster.

"People are always coming up to me and asking to stroke him, and he's so friendly," the 23-year-old added.

Chelsea has been riding Rocky for 15 years - Credit: Chelsea Bowen

The 16-year-old horse even goes on visits to local nurseries so that children can learn about animals.

"It's good for the kids and it's good for Rocky," added Chelsea.