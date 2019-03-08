King vs King: Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis tribute acts to go head-to-head at Romford theatre

Peter Gill performing as the rock n' roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis. Picture: SOS Film & Photography Archant

The ultimate showdown between two pioneers of rock 'n' roll is set to take place at Brookside Theatre.

Peter Gill performing as the rock n' roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis. Picture: SOS Film & Photography

Elvis v Jerry Lee Lewis: The Showdown will encourage audiences in Romford to decide who is the biggest rock giant.

Peter Gill, who plays Jerry, said: "This is a high energy show, packed with hits that were made famous and performed by Elvis and Jerry Lee Lewis.

"They were innovators, giving teenagers something new and exciting to hear and experience.

"Elvis raised the stakes, and then in my opinion Jerry came along and raised them even higher.

Dave B will be singing Elvis Presley's legendary hits in the rock n' roll Showdown at Brookside Theatre. Picture: SOS Film & Photography

"They both broke boundaries in their performances and both have been copied many times subsequently - but neither has been bettered or equalled."

The audience can look forward to hearing classic tunes such as Blue Suede Shoes, Great Balls of Fire, Teddy Bear, Wild One and Don't Be Cruel.

Speaking about his favourite song, Peter said: "For me as Jerry Lee Lewis it has to be Wild One as that is exactly what he was - the wildest one!

"And this song, although unsophisticated, illustrates to me exactly what rock 'n' roll is - energy and heart, bashed out with no concern to finesse but 100 per cent of performance.

"If my fingers aren't bleeding at the end of this one, then I'm not doing it complete justice."

Jerry Lee Lewis came under fire in 1958 when at the age of 22 he married his 13-year-old cousin.

"Today Elvis is widely regarded as the King, but in 1958 when he was enlisted in the army, the crown was up for grabs and it was Jerry Lee Lewis who was widely regarded as the heir apparent," said Peter.

"It was only because of scandal that Jerry then lost popularity and for a few years was shunned by the radio stations.

"Otherwise it could well have been him that is today regarded as the King.

"This show gives the audience the opportunity to make up their own minds which one should be regarded as top dog!"

Elvis v Jerry Lee Lewis: The Showdown will be at the Brookside Theatre in Eastern Road on Friday, September 27.

Visit brooksidetheatre.com.