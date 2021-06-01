News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Woman treated at scene of Rainham traffic accident

Mike Brooke

Published: 7:13 PM June 1, 2021   
Scene in Rainham Road South where two cars were in a road smash

Scene in Rainham Road South where two cars were in a road smash - Credit: Archant

A woman has been treated for shock following a road crash in Rainham village just off the A13 which blocked the road.

Two cars were in collision on the A1306 at Rainham Road South at around 4pm (June 1) which caused a traffic snarl-up before the damaged vehicles could be cleared.

"There was damage to both vehicles," a police spokesman said. "But no-one was injured, just a woman treated for shock."

The collision was at the beginning of a dual-carriageway, with one of the vehicles ending up on the other side of the road. 

