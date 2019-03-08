We Are FSTVL 2019: What road closures will be in place during the Upminster festival?

Various road closures will be in place in Upminster as the award-winning We Are FSTVL returns for the Bank Holiday Weekend.

Hundreds of festival goers are set to flock to the Damyns Hall Aerodrome in Aveley Road, for We Are FSTVL 2019.

The following road closures wil be in place from Friday, May 24 to Monday, May 27 from 8am to 5pm.

Aveley Road between its junction with Warwick Lane and Gerpins Lane: Closed to through traffic except for buses, taxis and authorised vehicles.

Sunnings Lane: Closed at its junction with Ockendon Road

Dennises Lane at its junction with Pea Lane: west bound only.

Londons Close: No access at its junction with Corbets Tey Road except for residents of Londons Close.

Meadowside Road: No access at its junction with Corbets Tey Road except for residents of the Meadowside Road, Huntsmans Drive and The Glade.

Ashburnham Gardens: Closed at its junction with Hall Lane except for residents of Ashburnham Gardens, Engayne Gardens and Waldergrave Gardens.

Waldergrave Gardens: Closed at its junction with Hall Lane Closed to traffic except for residents of the Ashburnham Gardens, Engayne Gardens and Waldergrave Gardens.

Deyncourt Gardens at its junction with Hall Lane: No access to festival traffic.

Greenacres Close at its junction with Upminster Road North: Closed to traffic except for residents.

Station Approach: No access to Station Car Park and the area is closed for traffic.

Romford Road (Thurrock): north bound at Belhus Woods Country Park.

Closed to traffic except for access for residents, permit holders, businesses, festival buses and taxis.

Bramble Lane: No right turn possible at its junction with Aveley Road.

The festival is only accessible by the free shuttle buses which run every 30 minutes from; Upminster Station, Ockendon Road outside of the Tey Cafe opposite the Huntsman and Hounds pub, and the Park Tavern bus stop in Aveley Road.