Road closure in place after car catches fire in Hornchurch
PUBLISHED: 15:32 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:33 03 January 2020
Archant
Emergency services were called to reports of a car alight in Hornchurch this afternoon.
Butts Green Road is closed in both directions due to a vehicle fire.
The London Fire Brigade was called to the scene at around 1.15pm today (Friday, January 3) and had the fire under control by 1.26pm.
A crew from Dagenham Fire Station attended the scene.
TfL tweeted that bus routes 165, 256, and 370 are currently being diverted due to the incident.