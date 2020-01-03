Road closure in place after car catches fire in Hornchurch

Emergency services were called to reports of a car alight in Butts Green Road, Hornchurch on Friday, January 3. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Emergency services were called to reports of a car alight in Hornchurch this afternoon.

Butts Green Road is closed in both directions due to a vehicle fire.

The London Fire Brigade was called to the scene at around 1.15pm today (Friday, January 3) and had the fire under control by 1.26pm.

A crew from Dagenham Fire Station attended the scene.

TfL tweeted that bus routes 165, 256, and 370 are currently being diverted due to the incident.