Be prepared for the expected road and rail delays around Havering next week

Published: 5:54 PM September 3, 2021

Here are some of the disruptions that could delay your travel in and around Havering this upcoming week, from September 4.

On the road:

The road closure on The Battis road in Romford will remain in place until January 2022 due to Network Rail works.

On Heath Park Road in Gidea Park, delays are likely due to a traffic control system which will remain in place until Monday, September 6 when Havering Council works are expected to end.

There is also likely to be delays on Brentwood Road in Gidea Park as the council carries out roadworks until Friday, September 10.

There could also be disruption from Thursday, September 9 until Monday, September 13 on North Street in Emerson Park as a result of further council maintenance roadworks.

Link Way Road in Emerson Park will be closed from September 6 to 9 as well.

Further delays could be possible between September 3 to 7 in Grange Road, Harold Hill, due to council works.

A lane closure in Harold Wood's Colchester Road is likely to incur delays from September 9 to 10 while gas network Cadet carry out works.

Travelling by train:

The lifts are out of order at Dagenham Dock, Laindon and Tilbury Town station until further notice.

There are currently no reported improvement works on c2c trains in the upcoming week.