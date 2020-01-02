Search

Two dogs die in Harold Wood house fire

PUBLISHED: 08:21 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:32 02 January 2020

Two dogs have died after a house fire in Risings Terrace, Prospect Road, Hornchurch. Picture: Google

Archant

Two dogs have died in a house fire in Harold Wood.

A spokesman for Harold Hill fire station said the family had gone out and left the dishwasher on, which caught fire and killed two dogs in the house.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at a house in Risings Terrace, Prospect Road around 1.30pm yesterday, January 1, and spent several hours at the scene.

The fire is believed to be accidental and caused by a fault in the dishwasher.

In light of the incident, firefighters have warned people not to leave dishwashers or washing machines on when they are not at home.

"Fires usually start in the last 20 minutes of the cycle," the spokesman for Harold Hill fire station said.

"Don't put them on at night and go up to bed."

