Hornchurch Rising Sun pub applies to amend licence for new function lounge

Published: 3:06 PM September 3, 2021

The Rising Sun pub has submitted an application to amend its licence - Credit: Joe Sullivan

A Hornchurch pub is hoping to amend its licensing conditions to include another bar lounge and smoking area at the venue.

The Rising Sun’s application, made by Joseph Sullivan and Peter Faires, is set to be discussed at a Havering Council meeting on September 13, weeks after police were called to the venue twice over the bank holiday weekend to reports of an alleged assault and a "fracas".

Havering Council received the application on July 29.

Within the submitted plans is a change of layout to the ground floor, which would see a rear lounge with bar, outside toilet and smoking area added.

The plan says the lounge will be operated as a “separate” area from the public house and used for functions.

Entry and exit from the lounge will be via a rear gate only with no access to the pub, and additional CCTV cameras would be installed to cover all points of entry or exit.

Additionally, a minimum of three licenced door supervisors will be employed in the rear lounge at all times, with all staff trained in queuing, dispersal, security and search policies.

However, Saint Andrews ward councillor Paul Middleton has objected to the proposal.

He said he has recieved “complaints due to noise” from the establishment, relating to music and partying, with “revellers leaving” in the early hours.

Cllr Middleton said: "I am worried that the establishment will not be able to maintain a quiet level that will not disturb the residents who live near the rear of the pub/venue especially late at night.

“If visitors are opening and closing doors to gain access to the external toilets and smoking area, unless there are two sets of doors with a corridor between them, I do not see how the sound will not be projected to the residential area behind the venue.”

The application states recorded and live music may only be played in the rear lounge through a “noise limiter set” and “sealed” in agreement with the council`s environmental health officer.

Doors and windows of the lounge will be kept shut while music is playing, it says, meaning “no musical noise shall be heard at the boundary of the nearest noise-sensitive premises".

The venue's current licence allows it to play live music and performances within set times.

This newspaper attempted to contact the Rising Sun pub for comment.



