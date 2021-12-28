Gallery
'Grown from a small idea': Hundreds support community sing-along in Rise Park
- Credit: Sandra Rowse
Neighbours saw their small get-together snowball into a community event which raised thousands of pounds for charity this Christmas.
Earlier this month, keen singer Gary Cook and his wife Louise mooted an idea for a festive sing-along in their Rise Park garden in aid of Cancer Research UK.
From September 2019 to February 2020, Gary had been treated at Queen's Hospital for an aggressive nasal cancer which pushed on his left eye and threatened his sight.
The then-36-year-old pubs-and-clubs singer spent five weeks in hospital and underwent seven chemotherapy and 35 radiotherapy sessions to get rid of the tumour.
He said the diagnosis "broke his world": "It was touch and go if I would lose my sight in my eye and it was weird because I didn’t care about my eye - I just wanted to get rid of the cancer.
"I've got two little boys."
Gary and Louise could tell their sons - six-year-old Clark and Kyle, five - that their father had the all-clear in June 2020.
Neighbours jumped to help organise the charity event this year, and with only about a week to spare, set about spreading the word.
In the end, with half of Helmsdale Close shut to traffic, hundreds of people went to the Cook family's garden on December 23 and raised more than £2,500 for the charity.
Neighbour David Game, who is one of the organising group, said: "It was excellent.
"We are all on cloud nine because of the weather and everyone’s support on the day."
He said many people contributed to the event, such as donating electricity for decorations.
Alongside Gary's performance, there was a snow machine, takeaway pizza and a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses such as Maylands Golf Club, Romford Greyhound Stadium, Marsh Farm, Hopefield Animal Sanctuary and Crazy Strawberry Cakes.
One prize was won by Arthur Dee, a 99-year-old war veteran from Harold Hill.
Louise added: "It brought some festive spirit, it brought the community together.
"We have had so many knocks on the door saying thank you so much. I found it overwhelming - the number of people who turned up."
Gary added: "It was from something that was such a small idea that has grown."
Gary, Louise, David and other neighbours who helped to organise the event, such as Louise Collier, Laura Hearn, Selina Navarro and Luis Andres Navarro, are "buzzing" to host a bigger and better event again next year, David said.
Donate at https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/garys-giving-page-438