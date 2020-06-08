Number of mourners allowed to attend Havering funerals increases

A temporary mortuary was constructed in the main car park of South Essex Crematorium in Upminster. Picture: Google Google

Restrictions on the number of people allowed to attend funerals in Havering have been relaxed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

From today (Monday June 8), up to 25 mourners will be able to stand at graveside in all of the borough’s cemeteries.

The same amount are able to attend the South Chapel at South Essex Crematorium, in Upminster, with up to 15 in the East Chapel and at Upminster Cemetery.

A Havering Council spokesperson said: “Government guidelines remain unchanged; only members of the deceased’s household, close family members, or (if there are no family members) close friends are permitted to attend funerals.

You may also want to watch:

“Social distancing guidelines around Covid-19 will remain in place on all sites and residents are reminded to follow these rules when visiting the crematorium and cemeteries.”

Hornchurch, Romford and Rainham cemeteries are open, but chapels at the latter two remain shut for renovation.

The council said car parking facilities at South Essex Crematorium are “limited” for mourners only.

But spaces will be increased later this month due to the scaling back of the temporary mortuary at the crematorium, which was reported by the Recorder on Friday.

Council leader Damian White said: “We know that the changes to the number of mourners able to attend the funerals of loved ones and friends will bring much comfort.

“We are still in the middle of a difficult time with the Covid-19 pandemic but as we continue to move forward slowly again, there are opportunities to start getting many of our services running as near to normal as possible.”