Former Collier Row schoolboy Rhys Stephenson joins Strictly line-up

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 1:58 PM August 9, 2021    Updated: 2:45 PM August 9, 2021
For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only Undated BBC handout photo of Rhys Stephenson who ha

Rhys Stephenson, who attended Bower Park Academy in Collier Row, has been confirmed as a contestant for this year's Strictly Come Dancing. - Credit: PA/BBC

A former Collier Row secondary school pupil will be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2021. 

Rhys Stephenson, who attended Bower Park Academy, is among the six celebrities so far revealed in what will be a 15-contestant line-up.  

Best known for his work with CBBC, Rhys works as an actor and children’s TV presenter and during his career he has presented shows such as Blue Peter and Saturday Mash-Up!  

On Friday August 6, he took to Instagram to announce his participation in Strictly, saying: “I can’t wait to get started on this iconic show."  

The 27-year-old joins Dragons Den's Sara Davies, McFly band member Tom Fletcher, comedian Robert Webb, TV presenter AJ Odudu and former Great British Bake Off champion John Whaite.  

TV
Romford News

