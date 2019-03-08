Review: From gigantic Pornstar Martinis to meat-tastic mains, TGI Friday's new menu is a must-try

When you work long, tiring hours, sometimes you just need to treat yourself.

And what better way to make the middle of the week a bit more exciting than with a trip to TGI Friday's, as the Romford branch at The Brewery is set to celebrate its one year anniversary and launch its new menu which will be available from Tuesday, July 2.

It's always a busy time at Recorder HQ but when reporters were invited to get a taste for ourselves of some of the dishes, it was an offer we just couldn't refuse.

First things first, cocktails.

While I tried a Candy Cloud, a cheery-looking concoction of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, vanilla vodka, bubblegum shake, topped with a popping candy rim and candy floss, reporter April Roach opted in for the fruity Hurricane, made with Havana Club Especial gold rum.

Both were absolutely delicious and a great way to start off a meal.

But what arrived next was something special.

We were served TGI's new Pornstar Supertini, a gigantic version of the fan-favourite cocktail, described by a member of a staff as a "Pornstar Martini on steroids".

Armed with three straws, we were able to share the classic party drink throughout the rest of the meal alongside our other cocktails (not bad for a mid-week treat).

I tried a tender fillet steak served with fries and a side of mac and cheese with lobster sauce, and reporter Ellena Cruse had the Triple Jack Stack, an American-sized burger stuffed with chargrilled chicken, a beef burger and crispy chicken tenders.

Last but certainly not least was April's meat-tastic The Boneyard: chicken wings, half racks of baby back and pork ribs - covered in the Legendary Glaze - served with crispy fries, apple slaw and spicy chargrilled corn on the cob.

This one is definitely not for the faint hearted so remember to loosen your belt buckle before you even attempt to finish off this mouth-watering whopping meal.

If the tasty food wasn't enough to entice you, then the friendly and helpful service will.

All of the waiters were lovely and welcoming but David was a stand-out, warm, welcoming and funny from start to finish.

So remember to pencil "try new TGI's" into your diary for next week!

