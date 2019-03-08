Video

Review: Upminster's We Are FSTVL offered a great variety of entertainment

Craig David rapped, sang and mixed some of his older and new tunes at We Are FSTVL 2019 in London. Picture: Glenn Gratton Photography Archant

With lots of sunny weather and a line-up of top dance acts, it seemed that We Are FSTVL's seventh edition was off to a good start.

But not all of the festival goers who attended this year's We Are FSTVL on Saturday, May 25 were able to make the most out of their tickets due to "technical difficulties" at the festival gates.

People reported having to wait inhour long queues when the Upminster festival ran out of wristbands.

I was fortunate enough to miss out on the long delays by arriving early and only started to hear rumours of people passing out the following day.

The next day [Sunday, May 26] I arrived at the site to discover the festival's organisers had completely changed the entry layout and it was possible to walk straight in without queuing.

We Are FSTVL also went cashless for the first time this year.

People were given a wristband which they could top up and use at the festival's various stalls.

The system meant that the queues to buy drinks and food flowed quickly, however it also meant that you had to think in advance how much money you wanted to spend as the wristband could only be topped up in multiples of £10.

With more than 30 stages and dozens of stalls there was a lot on offer beside the musical stages.

I enjoyed a delicious pizza at Woodhead's pizza stall and took a break from the music to try some of the festival's fairground rides.

Despite the windy weather and showers of rain on Sunday, festival goers were eager to brave the weather at the We Are Bass stage which featured a large crowd for Yungen, Craig David and local Hornchurch artist, Andy C.

Craig David showed off his talents by singing and rapping while mixing some of his older and newer tunes.

While walking through the festival I also enjoyed some great dance mixes at the smaller stages.

From the new The Maze stage which featured an array of LED's and lasers to the smaller tents which offered a more intimate experience - there was a great variety of entertainment on offer at this year's festival.