Review: One Man Two Guvnors at Queen's Theatre is full of impressive comedic and musical performances

PUBLISHED: 15:00 10 October 2019

David O'Reilly and Rosie Strobel in One Man Two Guvnors which will be showing at the Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch until October 19. Picture: Robert Day

David O'Reilly and Rosie Strobel in One Man Two Guvnors which will be showing at the Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch until October 19. Picture: Robert Day

Archant

From spraying a member of the audience with whipped cream to using their stomachs as an instrument, the performers in Queen's Theatre's latest farce pull out all the stops to get their laughs.

David Cardy and Duane Hannibal in One Man Two Guvnors which will be showing at the Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch until October 19. Picture: Robert DayDavid Cardy and Duane Hannibal in One Man Two Guvnors which will be showing at the Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch until October 19. Picture: Robert Day

You might think a play about a man secretly working for two bosses - one of whom is in disguise as her own dead brother, and the other who has been killed by her boyfriend - would make for a confusing viewing.

However the company of actors in One Man Two Guvnors had their audience in Hornchurch laughing along from the first scene.

After being fired from his skiffle band, Francis Henshall is skint and hungry.

He manages to secure a new job as a minder for small time gangster Roscoe Crabbe.

The cast of One Man Two Guvnors which will be showing at the Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch until October 19. Picture: Robert DayThe cast of One Man Two Guvnors which will be showing at the Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch until October 19. Picture: Robert Day

What Francis doesn't know, is his new guvnor is really Roscoe's sister Rachel in disguise. In fact, her brother has been killed by her boyfriend Stanley Stubbers.

David O'Reilly had his work cut out for him in the lead role as Francis.

He spends the majority of the play trying to find something to satisfy his big appetite and ensure his two bosses don't meet each other.

It's hard to say which character got the most laughs, with hilarious lines from George Kemp as the posh Stanley Stubbers and TJ Holmes as poor Alfie, the waiter who can't seem to stop getting being up by Stanley.

The Rozzers skiffle band performed a mini concert before the Queen's Theatre's showing of One Man Two Guvnors. Picture: Robert DayThe Rozzers skiffle band performed a mini concert before the Queen's Theatre's showing of One Man Two Guvnors. Picture: Robert Day

You may also want to watch:

Watching One Man Two Guvnors at Queen's Theatre also came with a free concert.

Dominic Gee-Burch, Jay Osbourne, Oraine Johnson and Tomas Wolstenholme formed The Rozzers skiffle band and performed a mini concert before the show.

They showed off their musical skills on the harmonica, washboard, spoons, drums and double bass.

It was great to see the other actors join the band during the interludes with Ivan Scott (Harry Dangle) playing the ukulele and David O'Reilly on the xylophone.

With plenty of witty asides and physical humour, One Man Two Guvnors makes for a highly entertaining night out.

The show runs until Saturday, October 19 at Queen's Theatre in Billet Lane so there's still time to catch the show.

Visit queens-theatre.co.uk or call 01708 443333 for tickets.

- April Roach

Most Read

Romford’s airport mini bus service The Gatwick Flyer shuts down thanks to ‘extremely challenging trading conditions’

The Gatwick Flyer has ceased trading after 32 years. Picture: Pete Summers/PA Archive/PA Images

Deaths of Upminster mother and son ‘could have been avoided’, inquest hears

Blyth Walk in Upminster, where John and Vera Savage were found dead in July 2017. Picture: Ann-Marie Abbasah

Havering Council announces expected start date for long-awaited pedestrian crossing in busy Romford road

Havering Council has said works to install a pedestrian crossing in Waterloo Road will start in November. Picture: Google Maps

Revealed: Where the 575 crashes happened in Havering last year

Gallows Corner. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Council approves premises licence for Hornchurch Hop Inn Micro Pub

The owners of the Hop Inn micro pub have applied for a premises licence for the property in North Street, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

