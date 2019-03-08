Review: One Man Two Guvnors at Queen's Theatre is full of impressive comedic and musical performances

David O'Reilly and Rosie Strobel in One Man Two Guvnors which will be showing at the Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch until October 19. Picture: Robert Day Archant

From spraying a member of the audience with whipped cream to using their stomachs as an instrument, the performers in Queen's Theatre's latest farce pull out all the stops to get their laughs.

David Cardy and Duane Hannibal in One Man Two Guvnors which will be showing at the Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch until October 19. Picture: Robert Day David Cardy and Duane Hannibal in One Man Two Guvnors which will be showing at the Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch until October 19. Picture: Robert Day

You might think a play about a man secretly working for two bosses - one of whom is in disguise as her own dead brother, and the other who has been killed by her boyfriend - would make for a confusing viewing.

However the company of actors in One Man Two Guvnors had their audience in Hornchurch laughing along from the first scene.

After being fired from his skiffle band, Francis Henshall is skint and hungry.

He manages to secure a new job as a minder for small time gangster Roscoe Crabbe.

The cast of One Man Two Guvnors which will be showing at the Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch until October 19. Picture: Robert Day The cast of One Man Two Guvnors which will be showing at the Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch until October 19. Picture: Robert Day

What Francis doesn't know, is his new guvnor is really Roscoe's sister Rachel in disguise. In fact, her brother has been killed by her boyfriend Stanley Stubbers.

David O'Reilly had his work cut out for him in the lead role as Francis.

He spends the majority of the play trying to find something to satisfy his big appetite and ensure his two bosses don't meet each other.

It's hard to say which character got the most laughs, with hilarious lines from George Kemp as the posh Stanley Stubbers and TJ Holmes as poor Alfie, the waiter who can't seem to stop getting being up by Stanley.

The Rozzers skiffle band performed a mini concert before the Queen's Theatre's showing of One Man Two Guvnors. Picture: Robert Day The Rozzers skiffle band performed a mini concert before the Queen's Theatre's showing of One Man Two Guvnors. Picture: Robert Day

Watching One Man Two Guvnors at Queen's Theatre also came with a free concert.

Dominic Gee-Burch, Jay Osbourne, Oraine Johnson and Tomas Wolstenholme formed The Rozzers skiffle band and performed a mini concert before the show.

They showed off their musical skills on the harmonica, washboard, spoons, drums and double bass.

It was great to see the other actors join the band during the interludes with Ivan Scott (Harry Dangle) playing the ukulele and David O'Reilly on the xylophone.

With plenty of witty asides and physical humour, One Man Two Guvnors makes for a highly entertaining night out.

The show runs until Saturday, October 19 at Queen's Theatre in Billet Lane so there's still time to catch the show.

Visit queens-theatre.co.uk or call 01708 443333 for tickets.

- April Roach