Review: Consider yourself entertained at Brookside Theatre's colourful production of Oliver!

Brookside Theatre's production of Oliver! in Romford. Picture: Ted Sepple Archant

An enthusiastic cast of young performers made for a highly entertaining production of Oliver! at Romford's theatre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stuart Crowley as Mr Bumble, Billy Mears as Oliver and Mrs Bumble in Brookside Theatre's Oliver! Picture: Ted Sepple Stuart Crowley as Mr Bumble, Billy Mears as Oliver and Mrs Bumble in Brookside Theatre's Oliver! Picture: Ted Sepple

When I heard that Brookside Theatre was putting on a production of Lionel Bart's classic musical - based on Charles Dicken's Victorian novel - I knew I had to get tickets.

With famous songs that you can't help but sing along to - such as Consider Yourself and I'd Do Anything - the pressure was on.

Fortunately the cast did a great job of bringing to life the story of a poor orphan boy who tries to seek his fortune in London.

From the orphanage to the mean streets of London, the ever optimistic Oliver struggles to find a place he can call home.

Laura Denmar as Nancy in Brookside Theatre's musical Oliver. Picture: Ted Sepple Laura Denmar as Nancy in Brookside Theatre's musical Oliver. Picture: Ted Sepple

He meets a host of interesting characters on his journey, including Nancy, the villainous Bill Sikes, the Artful Dodger and, of course, the equal parts loveable and crafty Fagin.

The costumes and stage setting provided a great back drop for the show and I really felt like I had been swept back to 19th century London.

You may also want to watch:

In particular the cast of young boys who dreamed of glorious food and danced around Fagin's pockets put on an impressive and energetic performance.

Jai Sepple as the crafty Fagin in Brookside Theatre's Oliver! Picture: Ted Sepple Jai Sepple as the crafty Fagin in Brookside Theatre's Oliver! Picture: Ted Sepple

Murray Peat as the Artful Dodger and theatre manager Jai Sepple as Fagin had the audience laughing along with their criminal antics.

Laura Denmar as Nancy performed some great heart-wrenching vocals in As Long As He Needs Me and Billy Mears' rendition of Where is Love was beautiful.

Oliver! also featured popular songs written by Lionel Bart such as You've Got To Pick A Pocket or Two, Who Will Buy and Boy for Sale.

The night was made more enjoyable with Brookside Theatre's new raked seating which meant I had a great view of the stage and a comfy seat to enjoy the show.

Stuart Crowley as Mr Bumble, Billy Mears as Oliver and Mrs Bumble in Brookside Theatre's Oliver! Picture: Ted Sepple Stuart Crowley as Mr Bumble, Billy Mears as Oliver and Mrs Bumble in Brookside Theatre's Oliver! Picture: Ted Sepple

If you're looking for a night of feel-good entertainment, then Oliver! is one not to miss.

Oliver! is showing at Brookside Theatre in Eastern Road, Romford, until Sunday, September 15.

For more information visit brooksidetheatre.co.uk or call 01708 755775 for tickets.