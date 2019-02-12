Review: Queen’s Theatre’s Kiss Me Quickstep stuns with breath-taking dances and a heartwarming story of perseverance

Kiss Me Quickstep at Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch takes audiences on a journey of glamour, sequins and lots of hard work. Photo: Mark Sepple Mark Sepple

A talented cast of actors show the highs and lows of competitive ballroom dancing in the Queen’s Theatre’s glamorous production of Kiss Me Quickstep.

David Birch and Vicki Lee Taylor in Queen's Theatre's Kiss Me Quickstep. Photo: Mark Sepple David Birch and Vicki Lee Taylor in Queen's Theatre's Kiss Me Quickstep. Photo: Mark Sepple

Written by Amanda Whittington, Kiss Me Quickstep follows the lives of three ballroom and Latin dancing duos as they battle for the title of first place in an amateur dancing competition in Blackpool.

Nancy (Abigail Middleton) has to put up with her over-eager coach of a father (Garry Robson) interrupting her new partnership with Luka (Adrian Klein).

Justin (David Birch) and Jodie (Vicki Lee Taylor) are a married couple and struggle to focus on their routine when Justin has a leg injury.

Even the current reigning champions Samantha (Michelle Bishop) and Lee (Joshua Lay) have their own personal struggles as Samantha seeks to discover the kind of person she is away from the dance floor now that her mother has died.

Adrian Klein and Michelle Bishop in Queen's Theatre's Kiss Me Quickstep. Photo: Mark Sepple Adrian Klein and Michelle Bishop in Queen's Theatre's Kiss Me Quickstep. Photo: Mark Sepple

Kiss Me Quickstep offers a glimpse backstage, behind all of the glamour and sequins to show the harsh realities of competitive dance.

I’d never thought about how much the dresses cost or how time spent away from paid jobs might impact amateur dancers.

Amongst all of the couple’s struggles I found it impossible to predict who would be successful in the competition and despite their differences I found myself falling in love with all of the characters.

Luka in particular, pulls on your heart strings with his love of dance and how grateful he is to compete in Blackpool after having danced in Russia at a time when the USSR was collapsing and it was banned.

Abigail Middleton and Garry Robson in Queen's Theatre's Kiss Me Quickstep. Photo: Mark Sepple Abigail Middleton and Garry Robson in Queen's Theatre's Kiss Me Quickstep. Photo: Mark Sepple

The actors’ passion for dance is infectious and by the end of the play I wanted to join them on stage.

If you’re a fan of Strictly Come Dancing then this is a play you won’t want to miss.

Equally if you’re not a fan, this is a chance to learn about the blood, sweat and tears that goes into perfecting a fiery Paso Doble or romantic Viennese Waltz.

Kiss Me Quickstep is playing at the Queen’s Theatre in Billet Lane until Saturday, March 9.

Visit to queens-theatre.co.uk or call 01708 443333 for tickets.