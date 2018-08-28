Search

Review: Brookside Theatre’s A Christmas Carol warms the heart

PUBLISHED: 15:00 18 December 2018

The Brookside Theatre is putting on a performance of A Christmas Carol until Saturday, December 22. Picture: Ted Sepple

The Brookside Theatre is putting on a performance of A Christmas Carol until Saturday, December 22. Picture: Ted Sepple

Ted Sepple

There’s a reason why people call it the most wonderful time of the year.

As soon as it turns December 1, everywhere you look, there’s tinsel hanging in the shop windows, festive songs being played and talking about what you’re going to eat a month in advance suddenly becomes acceptable.

So I couldn’t wait to immerse myself in the merry occasion by going to see A Christmas Carol at Brookside Theatre, Eastern Road, Romford.

Starring former BBC Eggheads quizmaster CJ de Mooi as the miserable Ebenezer Scrooge, the production tells the classic Charles Dickens tale sprinkled with songs that had the audience clapping along to and engulfed them in his journey to become a better man.

Mr Mooi is hilariously animated, reminding me of a lost chicken that’s been let loose on stage with his bent over posture, horrible - in the best possible way - and moving as he comes face to face with his past as well as his grim future.

The story of his life is told through his encounters with the Ghost of Christmas Past (Isabelle Hines), Present (James Knowles) and Future Yet to Come who all embrace their roles in helping Scrooge change his wicked ways.

As well as the story of how Mr Scrooge learns the true meaning of Christmas, the audience was able to share in the loving relationship felt between Bob Cratchett, played by Dean Zetter, and his son Tiny Tim, portrayed by Taylor Jenkins.

The pair sing a duet together which warms everyone’s hearts and throughout the production, their interactions are touching and extremely sweet.

Tiny Tim’s solo alone could also melt the cruellest of hearts, even that of cynical old Scrooge.

A Christmas Carol at this beloved Romford theatre was a joy to watch with everyone in the production bringing something special to the stage.

So if you’re on the look-out for a festive show to go see, this should be near the top of your Christmas list.

A Christmas Carol runs until Saturday, December 22.

For more information about the classic festive show or any of the other productions, visit brooksidetheatre.com

