How to find your style this autumn with Mercury Shopping Centre's new fashion focus

A series of fashion vlogs launched by The Mercury Shopping Centre reveal this year's autumn trends. Discover where you can go to update your wardrobe, and find out how it will cost less than you think. With over 40 stores in the mall for you to choose from, Gemma Brooks, marketing liaison at The Mercury, helps you find the most popular looks and newest trends.

Transitional wear

It may not feel like it but summer is almost over and as we start heading for colder days and nights, it may be worth making a couple of adjustments to your wardrobe.

"You don't need to buy a whole new wardrobe and spend lots of money to freshen up your look," said Gemma. "Think about updating one piece that will go with a lot of outfits. A decent stylish coat is a good buy for autumn and winter," she added.

Currently, Bonmarché has a selection of neutrally colour lightweight suede jackets that will work nicely with a selection of outfits.

Occasion wear

To keep warm this autumn and winter and still look stylish and feel comfortable, explore different shirt and top combinations. Find multi-purpose outfits that can work for casual and dressier occasions. This will help you save money and if you're on a quick dash from the office to an evening out, there's no need to change - you can still look good for all occasions.

Blue Inc, though known for their men's casual wear, also offer an affordable array of smart clothes. For a classic, sleek look that never dates, pairs a crisp white shirt, with a tailored slim-cut jacket for the ideal day to evening outfit.

Bonmarché has a range of all-in-one tops that if paired with a simple pair of black trousers will work well in the office and won't look out of place in a bar or restaurant at the end of the day.

Loungewear

This autumn is all about comfort and bringing the comfort of home with you no matter where you go. The 'loungewear look' is a popular one this season. It's all about loose comfortable trousers, relaxed t-shirts and denim jackets, and another autumn, winter wardrobe staple - 'the robust boot.'

There are no heels in sight this autumn, its all about flat, relaxed footwear.

Risk at Mercury Shopping Centre has all the elements to help you create the ideal loungewear look this season. Combining a dark blue denim sequined jacket, with a white t-shirt, camo utility trouser and sturdy flesh fur-lined boot will help give you some staple pieces that you can combine with other items you already have in your wardrobe.

Why you should shop in-store for your fashion update

"Many of our customers enjoy their day out at the shopping centre. Staff members are friendly with customers and they enjoy a laugh and a catch-up while browsing the latest trends and most popular items in the store for that season," said Gemma. "It's everyone's first instinct to shop online, but sometimes clothes don't always fit the way they look in pictures, and you can lose that personal touch that makes shopping fun," she added.

Something for everyone

The Mercury celebrates 30 years of being at the centre of Romford's community next year, continuing its support for national retail brands and loved home grown independent shops. There is something on offer for everyone this autumn.

Head to The Mercury's facebook page to explore the hottest trends in your favourite stores now, and pop into the centre to pick up your new look.

Watch all of The Mercury's 'Fashion Focus' autumn trend vlogs on its Facebook, Youtube and online at www.themercurymall.co.uk