Artists inspired by Upminster's community forest will showcase sculptures and art at returning exhibition

PUBLISHED: 15:00 17 July 2019

Last year's art and sculpture exhibition at the Thames Chase Forest Centre. It returns this August. Picture: Thames Chase Trust

Last year's art and sculpture exhibition at the Thames Chase Forest Centre. It returns this August. Picture: Thames Chase Trust

Archant

Art works inspired by ideas and imagination will be showcased at a returning exhibition in Upminster.

The annual art and sculpture exhibition at the Thames Chase Forest Centre returns in August with the theme of ideas and imagination. Picture: Thames Chase TrustThe annual art and sculpture exhibition at the Thames Chase Forest Centre returns in August with the theme of ideas and imagination. Picture: Thames Chase Trust

The annual art and sculpture exhibition at the Thames Chase Forest Centre featuring artists from across the area will return in August.

This year's theme is Ideas and Imagination.

Among the artists confirmed for the 2019 exhibition are acclaimed landscape painter James Merriot, Rainham metal sculptor Otis Griffith and East Anglian artist Beverly Hughes.

Mary Wright, acting chairwoman of trustees at the Thames Chase Trust, said: "We're delighted to once again welcome a magnificent and diverse array of local artists and their work to the Thames Chase Forest Centre.

The annual art and sculpture exhibition at the Thames Chase Forest Centre returns in August with the theme of ideas and imagination. Picture: Thames Chase TrustThe annual art and sculpture exhibition at the Thames Chase Forest Centre returns in August with the theme of ideas and imagination. Picture: Thames Chase Trust

"We are excited to see how the artists interpret this year's theme to understand how different people are inspired by the world around them.

"In the past, the ideas and imaginations of landowners and people who lived and worked in the area have greatly changed the landscape of the community forest, and we hope that visitors will be inspired by the way that artists have envisioned animals, figures or a landscape."

Alongside the main exhibition, the trust is running a competition for children in Havering.

The annual art and sculpture exhibition at the Thames Chase Forest Centre returns in August with the theme of ideas and imagination. Picture: Thames Chase TrustThe annual art and sculpture exhibition at the Thames Chase Forest Centre returns in August with the theme of ideas and imagination. Picture: Thames Chase Trust

Young artists can submit their favourite picture or design taking inspiration from the creatures and animals that are found in the woodland area for the theme of Woodland Wonders.

Submissions can be made in person or by post to Children's Art Competition 2019, Thames Chase Forest Centre in Pike Lane.

"Inspiring the next generation to understand the world around them is vital to ensure that they take care of the landscape and continue to protect the environment," said Ms Wright.

"Through the children's art competition we hope that young people will be actively engaged with our work throughout the community forest."

Last year's art and sculpture exhibition at the Thames Chase Forest Centre. It returns this August. Picture: Thames Chase TrustLast year's art and sculpture exhibition at the Thames Chase Forest Centre. It returns this August. Picture: Thames Chase Trust

The closing date for children's submissions is Friday, August 9.

Entry to the exhibition, hosted in the Ford Education Room is free, with donations accepted. All works on display will be available to purchase.

The exhibition runs from Tuesday, August 13 to Monday August 26 at the Thames Chase Forest Centre in Pike Lane.

Police issue personal safety advice after seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station in 23 days

There have been seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station since June 9. Photo: Steve Poston

Hornchurch 21-year-old makes £1.3m in winnings from 'incredible run' at World Series of Poker in Las Vegas

Poker player Nick Marchington, from Hornchurch, playing on day seven of the World Series Of Poker Main Event. Picture: 888 Poker

Romford mum issued parking ticket when trying to collect disabled son in Elm Park

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash on A12 after 43-year-old man dies from injuries

A 43-year-old man died after he was hit by a car on westbound carriageway of the A12 on Sunday, July 14. Picture: Google Maps

Headteacher pays tribute to 'wonderful' Hornchurch primary school closing after 84 years

Goodrington school in Hornchurch is closing on Wednesday, July 10. Picture: Steve Poston

Bentley bag another comfortable victory

Bentley CC (batting) vs Springfield CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Coxtie Green Road on 22nd June 2019

West Ham get their man at last as French striker signs

Sebastien Haller is West Ham's club record signing

Havering 90 Joggers rack up miles at Spitfire Scramble

Havering 90 Joggers at Spitfire Scramble race (Pic: Mark Dalby)

Daggers boss Taylor wants better in the Charlton clash

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Artists inspired by Upminster's community forest will showcase sculptures and art at returning exhibition

Last year's art and sculpture exhibition at the Thames Chase Forest Centre. It returns this August. Picture: Thames Chase Trust
