Artists inspired by Upminster's community forest will showcase sculptures and art at returning exhibition

Last year's art and sculpture exhibition at the Thames Chase Forest Centre. It returns this August. Picture: Thames Chase Trust Archant

Art works inspired by ideas and imagination will be showcased at a returning exhibition in Upminster.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The annual art and sculpture exhibition at the Thames Chase Forest Centre returns in August with the theme of ideas and imagination. Picture: Thames Chase Trust The annual art and sculpture exhibition at the Thames Chase Forest Centre returns in August with the theme of ideas and imagination. Picture: Thames Chase Trust

The annual art and sculpture exhibition at the Thames Chase Forest Centre featuring artists from across the area will return in August.

This year's theme is Ideas and Imagination.

Among the artists confirmed for the 2019 exhibition are acclaimed landscape painter James Merriot, Rainham metal sculptor Otis Griffith and East Anglian artist Beverly Hughes.

Mary Wright, acting chairwoman of trustees at the Thames Chase Trust, said: "We're delighted to once again welcome a magnificent and diverse array of local artists and their work to the Thames Chase Forest Centre.

The annual art and sculpture exhibition at the Thames Chase Forest Centre returns in August with the theme of ideas and imagination. Picture: Thames Chase Trust The annual art and sculpture exhibition at the Thames Chase Forest Centre returns in August with the theme of ideas and imagination. Picture: Thames Chase Trust

"We are excited to see how the artists interpret this year's theme to understand how different people are inspired by the world around them.

"In the past, the ideas and imaginations of landowners and people who lived and worked in the area have greatly changed the landscape of the community forest, and we hope that visitors will be inspired by the way that artists have envisioned animals, figures or a landscape."

You may also want to watch:

Alongside the main exhibition, the trust is running a competition for children in Havering.

The annual art and sculpture exhibition at the Thames Chase Forest Centre returns in August with the theme of ideas and imagination. Picture: Thames Chase Trust The annual art and sculpture exhibition at the Thames Chase Forest Centre returns in August with the theme of ideas and imagination. Picture: Thames Chase Trust

Young artists can submit their favourite picture or design taking inspiration from the creatures and animals that are found in the woodland area for the theme of Woodland Wonders.

Submissions can be made in person or by post to Children's Art Competition 2019, Thames Chase Forest Centre in Pike Lane.

"Inspiring the next generation to understand the world around them is vital to ensure that they take care of the landscape and continue to protect the environment," said Ms Wright.

"Through the children's art competition we hope that young people will be actively engaged with our work throughout the community forest."

Last year's art and sculpture exhibition at the Thames Chase Forest Centre. It returns this August. Picture: Thames Chase Trust Last year's art and sculpture exhibition at the Thames Chase Forest Centre. It returns this August. Picture: Thames Chase Trust

The closing date for children's submissions is Friday, August 9.

Entry to the exhibition, hosted in the Ford Education Room is free, with donations accepted. All works on display will be available to purchase.

The exhibition runs from Tuesday, August 13 to Monday August 26 at the Thames Chase Forest Centre in Pike Lane.