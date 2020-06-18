Search

Advanced search

Hand sanitisers and queues: A ‘new normal’ as more shops reopen

PUBLISHED: 15:00 18 June 2020

Shoppers waiting to get into HMV

Shoppers waiting to get into HMV

Archant

Many shops are open for business this week for the first time since March, so how are they getting on?

People queuing to get into Primark in RomfordPeople queuing to get into Primark in Romford

There were lengthy queues outside Romford’s Primark store on Monday morning as the latest lockdown restrictions were lifted.

Large numbers of shoppers waited to enter the shop, in South Street, with the clothing chain among those non-essential shops able to re-open.

One video, posted on Twitter by @Borolife, showed a train of people queuing outside the store at 9.05am.

Barriers helped to keep the line straight and the queuers away from other shoppers walking through the town centre.

People queuing to get into Primark in RomfordPeople queuing to get into Primark in Romford

Sports Direct - offering a discount to emergency service workers – was another popular destination first thing on Monday.

Markings on the floor in the town centre encourage social distancing and parts of benches were taped off to ensure people needing a short pause during their trip would not be sitting next to each other.

You may also want to watch:

Sales and marketing manager for Romford Shopping Hall, Michelle Fitzgibbons says they’ve got off to a good start.

People queuing to get into Primark in Romford. Picture: Ken MearsPeople queuing to get into Primark in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

She said: “This week is going really well. I feel people are more focused in their purchases and know what they want.

“Not as many people browsing as normal but the shops are happy that our loyal shoppers have returned in force to support them.

“The new way of shopping is working well with most of our shoppers wearing masks inside to follow government recommendations. I believe as time goes by this will become the new “normal” for a while to come.

Mercury Mall shopping centre manager Spencer Hawken said: “It’s still early days, and it’s hit and miss.

People queuing to get into Primark in RomfordPeople queuing to get into Primark in Romford

“Some stores are doing phenomenally well, whereas coffee shops and open food offers are suffering as there is nowhere to sit and eat given current guidelines.

“The footfall is building each day and we suspect that this will continue to move in a positive direction while the R rate stays low.”

Commenting on the Recorder’s Facebook page, one shopper said: “There was hand sanitiser stations at the front of every shop that I went in and everyone kept their distance.

“It was nice to have a bit of normality.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Long queues outside Romford Primark as non-essential shops reopen

People wait outside Primark in Romford at 8.25am today (June15). Picture: David Woolf

In pictures: Shops reopen in Romford town centre

People queuing to get into Sports Direct in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Meet The Covid Cobra: Hylands Park’s stone snake that’s bringing messages of positivity

Arlene's son, Jacob Raife, meeting classmate, Aubrey Mee at the Covid Cobra after 12 weeks. Picture: Arlene Raife

‘A true West Ham legend’: Tributes paid to lifelong Hammers fan and ex-academy driver

Dennis Lepine with West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice. Picture: Lepine family

Michael Deon Burton: Havering residents must decide on renaming landmarks with slave trader links

Cllr Michael Deon Burton, whose term as Mayor of Havering ended last week. Picture: April Roach

Most Read

Long queues outside Romford Primark as non-essential shops reopen

People wait outside Primark in Romford at 8.25am today (June15). Picture: David Woolf

In pictures: Shops reopen in Romford town centre

People queuing to get into Sports Direct in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Meet The Covid Cobra: Hylands Park’s stone snake that’s bringing messages of positivity

Arlene's son, Jacob Raife, meeting classmate, Aubrey Mee at the Covid Cobra after 12 weeks. Picture: Arlene Raife

‘A true West Ham legend’: Tributes paid to lifelong Hammers fan and ex-academy driver

Dennis Lepine with West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice. Picture: Lepine family

Michael Deon Burton: Havering residents must decide on renaming landmarks with slave trader links

Cllr Michael Deon Burton, whose term as Mayor of Havering ended last week. Picture: April Roach

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Havering athletes get set to restart training

A safety warning at Hornchurch Stadium (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 18

England's Wayne Rooney (centre) battles for the ball with USA's Ricardo Clark (left) and Jay DeMerit.

Havering Council will consider erasing public tributes to slave traders, says leader

Havering Council leader Damian White, right, said the authority would consider renaming streets named after wealthy slave traders.

Hand sanitisers and queues: A ‘new normal’ as more shops reopen

Shoppers waiting to get into HMV

Coronavirus: Havering’s Armed Forces Day parade cancelled, council confirms

This year's Armed Forces Day parade in Havering has been cancelled. Picture: Havering Council
Drive 24